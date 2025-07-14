Best Gold Dealers for 2025 GoldenCrest Metals: Rated Best Overall

HowToInvestGold.com Releases 2025 Rankings: GoldenCrest Metals Named #1 Gold IRA Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a year defined by economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and market volatility, the demand for precious metals continues to grow—especially among retirement-focused Americans.

To help consumers sift through the increasingly crowded list of precious metals dealers, HowToInvestGold.com has just unveiled its updated list of the Best Gold IRA Companies for 2025, with GoldenCrest Metals earning the coveted #1 Overall ranking.

GoldenCrest Metals: A Rising Star Leads the Industry

Despite being a newer player, GoldenCrest Metals has quickly emerged as a standout leader by doing what many others fail to do—putting transparency, integrity, and competitive pricing front and center.

Founded in 2023 by CEO Rich Jacoby, the company has drawn widespread attention for its boutique, customer-first approach.

Unlike larger, impersonal firms, it's not unusual for GoldenCrest to offer direct access to its executive team, often including Jacoby himself.

That level of service, combined with competitive pricing and a reputation for honest sales practices, helped earn GoldenCrest the #1 spot for “Integrity & Trust” on the 2025 list.

“In a space that’s been plagued by hidden markups and aggressive sales tactics, GoldenCrest is a breath of fresh air,” said Stina Pettersson, Senior Editor at How to Invest Gold. “They’ve built trust quickly by doing business the right way—transparent pricing, real customer reviews, and a low-pressure, educational approach.”

GoldenCrest customers also benefit from a generous set of perks, including:

* Up to $25,000 in free silver for qualifying accounts

* Up to 5 years of free storage on eligible IRA rollovers

* Low $10,000 IRA purchase minimum

* A free wealth management guide and educational resources

Backed by trusted conservative voices such as Michael Savage and Kevin Harrington, the company has earned 5-star customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau and customer review platforms like Trustpilot and Google. GoldenCrest has raised the bar in a notoriously opaque industry.

The new report and full rankings are now live at HowtoInvestGold.com

Other Top Performers on the 2025 List

GoldenCrest isn’t the only trusted name featured. The full How to Invest Gold ranking includes a mix of longtime industry veterans and new players, each vetted for customer service, fee transparency, product selection, and buyback programs.

#2. Birch Gold Group – The Gold IRA Specialist

With over two decades in the business, Birch Gold Group retains its elite status for 2025. Known for its wide selection of IRA-approved coins and educational, no-pressure sales process, Birch has earned endorsements from conservative figures like Ben Shapiro, Steve Bannon, and Dan Bongino.

Birch offers up to $10,000 in free metals on qualified purchases and waives setup fees for accounts over $50,000.

#3. Goldco – Best for Customer Service & Experience

Goldco continues to shine as one of the most trusted providers in the space, backed by glowing reviews and A+ ratings from the BBB. The company has no minimum for new account purchases and offers up to $10,000 in free silver for qualifying IRAs.

Endorsements from celebrities like Sean Hannity, Dennis Quaid, and Chuck Norris further underscore Goldco’s credibility.

#4. Noble Gold – Most Personalized Service

Founded in 2017, Noble Gold has made a name for itself through white-glove service and some of the lowest IRA minimums in the industry ($2,000). They also host a free gold investment masterclass with actor Kevin Sorbo, adding an educational layer to their offering.

#5. Colonial Metals Group – Best Buyback Guarantee

Although relatively new, Colonial Metals Group stands out for its strong buyback policy and a growing base of satisfied customers. With a leadership team boasting decades of experience and an endorsement from Jeanine Pirro, Colonial is quickly earning a place among top-tier providers.

#6. Augusta Precious Metals – Best for High-Income Savers

Augusta remains a strong choice for those who can meet its $50,000 minimum. With hundreds of verified reviews and high-profile endorsements—the company offers deep educational resources, including one-on-one web conferences with a Harvard-trained analyst.

#7. American Hartford Gold – Extensive Product Assortment

Known for its large inventory and commitment to customer service, American Hartford Gold has processed over $1 billion in transactions since its founding in 2016. The company is endorsed by Bill O’Reilly and Rudy Giuliani and offers up to $10,000 in free silver plus waived fees for new accounts.

#8. BullionVault – Best for Online Trading

While not a traditional Gold IRA company, BullionVault made the list as a bonus pick for international and DIY gold buyers. With global storage options and 24/7 trading, it’s ideal for those looking to actively manage their bullion holdings.

Visit HowtoInvestGold for the full list along with a Gold IRA buyer’s guide.

Why Gold IRAs Are Gaining Momentum

The updated rankings arrive at a pivotal time. With economic indicators pointing toward continued inflation, potential rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, many Americans are turning to physical gold as a hedge against market instability.

Unlike traditional IRAs that hold stocks and bonds, gold IRAs are self-directed retirement accounts that hold physical precious metals—offering tangible value, diversification, and long-term protection.

According to the guide from HowToInvestGold.com, the top reasons people are rolling over retirement funds into gold include:

* Hedging against a weakening U.S. dollar and inflation

* Diversifying away from stock-heavy portfolios

* Reducing exposure to geopolitical and economic risk

* Owning a hard asset that holds intrinsic value

As the 2025 economy continues to shift, the right gold IRA company can make all the difference in how your retirement assets are preserved and grown. Whether you're a retiree, investor, or financial advisor, the newly released HowToInvestGold.com rankings offer a vetted roadmap to help you make an informed decision.

About HowtoInvestGold.com

HowToInvestGold.com is a trusted online resource dedicated to helping American retirement savers navigate the precious metals market. With a focus on gold IRAs and long-term wealth protection, the site offers expert reviews, educational guides, and up-to-date analysis tailored to those looking to preserve their savings against inflation, market volatility, and economic uncertainty. Whether you're new to precious metals or seeking the best gold IRA providers, HowToInvestGold.com equips you with the knowledge to make confident, retirement-focused investment decisions.



Legal Disclaimer:

