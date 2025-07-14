Business Process Management Market Analysis, Global Trends, Size, Segments and Growth till 2032 | CAGR of 15.8%

Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size

Rising digitization, BPM adoption in healthcare, and focus on efficiency and agility are fueling growth in the business process management market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global business process management (BPM) market generated $15.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $65.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032.The business process management market has grown significantly in recent years owing to the increase in emphasis on operational efficiency and digital transformation within organizations. BPM has become an indispensable tool for businesses seeking to streamline their processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Further, BPM software is becoming sophisticated, as technology continues to advance, offering advanced features like artificial intelligence and machine learning, which empower organizations to automate and optimize their workflows further.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4415 Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of BPM solutions, as remote work and the need for efficient, digitized processes became important. This trend is likely to persist, as businesses recognize the long-term benefits of flexible and agile BPM systems. The BPM market is poised for sustained growth with increase in importance of data analytics, cloud computing, and mobile solutions.Organizations are increasingly adopting BPM methodologies to optimize their processes, reduce operational costs, and improve overall efficiency. This emphasis on efficiency is further fueled by the need to adapt to the rapidly changing business landscape, driven by digital transformation and the growth of business process management (BPM) market.Covid-19 Scenario1. The COVID-19 pandemic had a complex impact on the business process management (BPM) market. In the early stages of the pandemic, many organizations faced disruptions in operations due to lockdowns, remote work mandates, and supply chain challenges. This crisis forced companies to reevaluate their processes and prioritize BPM to adapt to the new normal.2. Moreover, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital transformation initiatives, making BPM even more crucial. As businesses realized the need for agility and resilience, they turned to BPM solutions to streamline their operations, automate manual tasks, and enhance overall efficiency. This trend has led to a recovery and growth in the BPM market, as organizations recognize the value of BPM in maintaining business continuity and competitiveness in a rapidly changing global landscape.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-process-management-BPM-market/purchase-options Moreover, the global business process management market is in its developing phase, and exhibits high growth potential, due to rise in implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). In addition, increase in product launches is expected to promote the Business process management market growth in future.For instance, in July 2023, HP and Poly introduced new voice solutions for Microsoft teams. The latest offerings from Poly in Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications included three new Savi headsets specifically designed to elevate the communication experience. When paired with the new Savi office base, users would experience unparalleled versatility and range-up-to nearly 600 feet – from the base to the headset.Moreover, many business process management (BPM) expanded their geographical presence to expand their customer base and gain more profits. For instance, in June 2020, Pegasystems Inc., the software company empowering digital transformation at the world’s leading enterprises, announced Pega Process Fabric, a new cloud-based software architecture designed to radically streamline how organizations drive work across distributed enterprise technologies. With minimal deployment effort, this “platform for platforms” breaks down technology silos to unify work across the enterprise and help improve user experiences for employees, customers, and partners.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global business process management (BPM) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as it provides various elements, including automation to reduce manual effort, process modeling to visualize and design workflows, content and document management to handle information efficiently, monitoring and optimization for ongoing improvement, and integration solutions to connect different systems and data sources.However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2032, as services are typically managed and orchestrated by a business process management system or software platform, which provides the tools and framework for designing, modeling, executing, and optimizing business processes.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4415 By business function, the account and finance segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global business process management (BPM) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that AI helps financial institutions stay compliant with regulatory requirements by automating compliance checks, monitoring transactions for suspicious activities, and managing regulatory reporting.This has propelled the adoption of AI in finance and accounting institutions. However, the customer service and support segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032, as business process management is integral to customer service support by enhancing efficiency, consistency, and adaptability, all of which contribute to a superior customer experience.Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global business process management (BPM) market revenue, owing to a number of purposes, including the growing need for operational effectiveness, the increased usage of digital technology, and the existence of a developed and cutting-edge business environment.However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2032, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as businesses in the Asia-Pacific region are progressively implementing BPM solutions to organize their processes, boost productivity, and reduce expenses. The region will continue through a significant shift towards a digital transformation, which is expected to be fueled by factors like rise in e-commerce, increase in internet usage, and expanding use of cutting-edge technology like AI and robotics.The business process management market is expected to boost significantly in upcoming years owing to rising demand for efficiency and productivity. Further, the advancements in automating technologies growing need for AI and ML in business functions is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market to grow in upcoming years.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4415 Leading Market Players: -Pegasystems Inc.AppianIBM CorporationOracleSoftware AGOpen Text CorporationGenpactProcessMakerKofax Inc.BP Logix, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global business process management (BPM) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Other Trending Report:1. Connected Enterprise Market 2. Tax Management Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.