Network Probe Market Predicted to Skyrocket to $1.4 Billion by 2031 (10.6% CAGR)

Rising demand for cloud services and global data center expansion are fueling growth in the global network probe market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network probe market was estimated at $508.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 202 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47227 Covid-19 scenario-1. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the overall economy and network probe market. Companies are accelerating their digital transformation, and cyber security became a major concern. The reputational, operational, government, and compliance implications could be considerable if cyber security risks are neglected.2. The information technology on which all the companies have long depended their data centers, cloud systems, departmental servers, and the digital devices their now-remote employees used to stay connected to each other and the company’s data becomes even more vital.3. The demand for the network probe market had skyrocketed. Companies had to provide network probe services that included the process of visualizing, monitoring, optimizing, troubleshooting, and reporting on the health and availability of the network as experienced by users.4. The global network probe market is analyzed across component, deployment model, organization size, end use vertical and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation.5. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.According to Network Probe market research, the network probe market for cloud-based was valued at $348.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,000 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2031. U.S. and China collectively accounted for around 46% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 32% share. India and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 14% and 13%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two countries was 6% in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 7% by 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-probe-market/purchase-options Network probes give security teams and IT departments the ability to gather performance analysis and network traffic of the acquired data to pinpoint issues with network traffic or possible malicious behavior. In a network probe, traffic data may be spotted in real-time by an operator for problem-solving reasons, tracked by a warning tool to find dynamic network hazards, or saved to conduct a forensic investigation if a network breach is found. By polling a device, the network probe retrieves data using SNMP and other internet protocols like the command line, HTTP, and TCP. The probe delivers data into a display in network monitoring software after it has received the data.A network probe aids in background device polling and is likely to collaborate with monitoring solutions to alert the user of any issues. Various common probes are available in some network monitoring software. Some enable users to design their probes as well to monitor various devices. Probes use SNMP and other Internet protocol types, such as TCP, HTTP, or command-line, to poll a device to obtain data. The data is then transmitted by the probe and displayed on a screen by the network monitoring software solutions.By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fourth of the global network probe market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period.By deployment model, the cloud based segment contributed to nearly three-fifth of the global network probe market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 11.28% throughout the forecast period.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A47227 By organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around three-fourth of the global network probe market revenue. The SMEs segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period. The IT & telecom services, government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and other segments are also analyzed through the report.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifth of the global network probe market revenue. The LAMEA region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.35% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global network probe market report include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubro Network Visibility, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, NetScout, Plixer, LLC, Paessler AG, and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. 