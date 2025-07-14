Upcycled Ingredients Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.8% to Reach US$ 647.9 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Study

Upcycled ingredients market grows as food makers embrace sustainability, turning waste into high-value products for health-conscious consumers.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global upcycled ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 314.1 million in 2024 to USD 647.9 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.This growth is primarily driven by the rising focus on sustainable sourcing and circular economy initiatives. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating upcycled ingredients into functional and clean-label products to reduce waste, align with regulatory standards, and enhance their ESG performance in line with changing consumer expectations.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What’s Fueling Market Growth?Sustainability & Circular EconomyWith nearly one-third of all food produced going to waste, brands and governments are mobilizing to reduce environmental waste. Upcycling food by-products addresses this issue while converting waste into usable, revenue-generating ingredients .Consumer Demand for Clean-Label ProductsHealth-conscious and eco-aware consumers increasingly seek products with recognizable, wholesome ingredients. Upcycled ingredients—like fiber from fruit pulp or antioxidant-rich grain husks—fit this trend perfectly .Supportive Regulation & Retail AdvocacyRetailers are showcasing upcycled items in premium aisle space, while government incentives and environmental policies encourage circular sourcing. This regulatory tailwind strengthens market adoption.Cross-Industry InnovationUpcycled ingredients are now finding uses in diverse product lines—spanning from nutrition bars and dairy to cosmetics, personal care, pet food, and nutraceuticals. This versatility magnifies market potential.Which regions are driving growth in the upcycled ingredients market through sustainability-focused food innovations?In North America, rising awareness around food waste and sustainability is fueling demand for upcycled ingredients. Manufacturers are incorporating byproducts into mainstream food and beverage products, supported by both government and private sector initiatives that promote circular economy practices and encourage industry innovation.East Asia is witnessing strong momentum as consumers shift toward sustainable and health-conscious diets. Ingredient recovery is being driven by urbanization challenges and food security concerns. Local companies are developing new formulations, while government-backed campaigns promoting waste valorization are drawing both local and foreign investment.Western Europe stands out for its strict environmental regulations and consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Functional foods now commonly include recovered fibers, oils, and proteins. Certifications and supportive policy frameworks have helped improve transparency, boost consumer confidence, and accelerate market expansion across the region.Competitive AnalysisThe upcycled ingredients market is growing rapidly, driven by companies transforming food byproducts into valuable products. Renewal Mill uses okara (soy milk byproduct) to create high-fiber, protein-rich flour, while Upcycled Foods Inc. (formerly ReGrained) developed SuperGrain+ from spent brewers grains. Planetarians and ÄIO produce plant-based meat and sustainable oils by upcycling defatted seeds and industrial waste, respectively.Consumer brands like Bake Me Healthy and Barnana use imperfect produce to create allergen-free baking goods and fruit snacks. Others like Casca Foods, Green Bowl, and I Am Grounded turn fruit waste and coffee cherries into supplements and energy bars. Matriark Foods partners with farmers to supply nutritious meals to public institutions. Japanese brand Upcycle by Oisix brings global upcycling to local tray meals.Innovators like Pluck and Rootly reduce waste by crafting seasonings from food scraps and plant-based dairy from upcycled seeds. Major players include Renewal Mill, Upcycled Foods Inc., Planetarians, AIO.BIO, and others.Recent Developments:September 2024: Upcycled Foods Inc. and Atoria’s Family Bakery launched the first upcycled naan using ReGrained SuperGrain+, entering both retail and foodservice sectors.April 2025: Compound Foods introduced a platform for beanless coffee and cocoa made from fermentation and upcycled inputs, reducing environmental impact and supply chain risks.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Upcycled Ingredients Market ResearchBy Source :Fruit & Vegetable WasteCereal & Grain ByproductsDairy WasteMeat & Seafood WasteBrewery Spent GrainsOthers (e.g., coffee grounds)By Product Type :FlourOils & FatsFibersProteinsSweetenersAntioxidantsEnzymes & OthersBy Form :SolidLiquidSemi-solidPowderGelPasteOthersBy Application :Food & BeverageCosmetics & Personal CareAnimal FeedNutraceuticalsBiofuel & BiochemicalsPharmaceuticalsOthersBy End Use Industry :Food & BeverageCosmeticsAnimal FeedNutraceuticalsBiofuelPharmaceuticalsOthersBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global MFGM ingredients market is valued at US$ 96.1 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 234.4 million by the end of 2032.The mineral ingredients market is projected to grow from approximately USD 5.6 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 11.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 