Sodium Citrate Market by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sodium citrate market size generated $813.6 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.The global sodium citrate market is experiencing growth due to its broad range of applications across the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and various industrial sectors. However, concerns over the health risks linked to excessive sodium intake in daily diets are limiting its widespread adoption. On the other hand, the rising use of sodium citrate as an eco-friendly ingredient in detergent formulations is creating promising opportunities for market expansion in the near future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07340 Sodium citrate is considered a natural ingredient as it is derived from plant-based sources, particularly from citric acid found in citrus fruits and other plant materials. The rising vegan population and growing demand for vegan-friendly products including food ingredients and skincare are expected to drive sodium citrate market growth during the forecast period. Notably, veganism today extends beyond diet and into everyday products such as cosmetics, personal care items, and clothing.Sodium citrate, the sodium salt of citric acid, is commonly used for its functional properties. Citric acid, a naturally occurring weak organic acid found in many plants and animals, imparts the characteristic tangy flavor of citrus fruits. Sodium citrate is typically produced from plant-based sources, aligning with vegan preferences. The food and beverage industry remains the primary consumer of sodium citrate. According to Allied Market Research, this sector is expanding at an annual rate of 5%. Consumer demand for diverse food and beverage options, especially those with extended shelf life, is driving innovation and new product development. Contributing factors such as demographic shifts, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the growth of the retail sector further support this trend. Moreover, the global e-commerce food and beverage market, currently valued at $440 billion, is projected to reach $860 billion by 2025, according to AMR. This robust growth in the food and beverage industry significantly contributes to the rising demand for sodium citrate, marking it as a key market trend.Buy This Report (380 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-citrate-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into monosodium citrate, disodium citrate, and trisodium citrate. On the basis of application, the market is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, soaps and detergents, and others. The food & beverage sub-segment is further divided into beverages, dairy, meat and fish, jams, jellies, and preserves, and others. On the basis of, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global sodium citrate market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.49% from 2022 to 2031. The wide use of sodium citrate in packaged food will drive the market demand as consumers are focusing on the consumption of packaged food as they help to save time & suffice hunger.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07340 Leading Market Players:Archer Daniels Midland Company,Wang Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals,FBC Industries, Inc.,Hunan Dongting Citric Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd.,Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.,Cargill, Incorporated,Natural Biological Group Co., Ltd.,Citribel nv,Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.,Pan Chem Corporation,Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.,Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG,Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co.,Ltd.,FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.,ATPGroupThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sodium citrate industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryProtein Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market Cream Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cream-powder-market-A39197 Low Calorie Dip Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-dip-market-A16595

