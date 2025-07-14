APIKUR Supports, but Reiterates Its Position on, Resumption of Exports Through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline

Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Member companies of the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) are pleased to note that the negotiations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq (GoI) have intensified to reach agreement to resume oil exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline (ITP), with the goal to do so in the near term.Ahead of these discussions, APIKUR member companies and representatives of other International Oil Companies (IOCs) active in the Kurdistan region of Iraq participated in a meeting on July 12, 2025with officials from the KRG and the GoI. In this meeting, IOCs reiterated that they are prepared to immediately resume exports through the ITP once binding agreements are in place that ensure payment certainty for such exports which reflect each IOC’s existing, legally valid contractual termsas well as resolution of the outstanding payment arrears to be agreed with each company. All payments to be made promptly and transparently in a manner acceptable to the IOCs and the KRG,either in cash or through the transfer of their entitlement share of oil “in kind.”“APIKUR member companies stand ready to resume exports as soon as written agreements are executed that honor our existing contracts which are governed by international law,” said Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman for the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan. “APIKUR hasalways firmly held that our members’ production sharing contracts must be honored in every respect and members have never participated in any meetings with any governmental body suggesting otherwise.”###For more information, visit www.apikur.uk media@apikur.ukAbout Us:APIKUR’s objective and purpose is to promote the KRI as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders, whether in the KRI or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices.

