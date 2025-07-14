Pleurisy Market Projected to Reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.94% To Forecast 2025-2032

Pleurisy Market

Pleurisy Market is valued at USD 1.83 billion In 2024 and is expected to grow at the rate of CAGR of 6.94%, is expected to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2032

Innovating pleurisy care through advanced diagnostics and therapies, shaping a healthier future for respiratory patients worldwide.” — Navneet Kaur

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Pleurisy Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032The Pleurisy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.94% over the forecast period. The Pleurisy Market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2032. The pleurisy market is getting bigger due to more lung diseases, better tests, older people, better care, more know-how, more money in research, and higher health spends all over the world.Pleurisy Market OverviewThe pleurisy market is on the rise because more people are getting lung issues like pneumonia and tuberculosis, both of which can lead to pleurisy. Better tools for finding it, like ultrasound and CT scans, and less harsh ways to treat it help care for patients. More old people and more knowing about the problem make more people want good pleurisy care. More money going into health care and constant study push new ideas. Rich places are quick to pick up new treatments, while up-and-coming markets look for low-cost ways to check for the disease. In all, this market has big chances to make lung health better all around the world.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/pleurisy-market/2612 Pleurisy Market DynamicsDriversRising Incidence of Respiratory DiseasesMore and more people are getting sick with lung issues such as lung cancer, pneumonia, TB, and viral infections. This is making pleurisy cases go up all over the world. New reports from the WHO show that TB and lung viruses are on the rise, while lung cancer from bad air is also going up, even in people who do not smoke. This need for better ways to spot and treat these sicknesses is making the market for pleurisy care grow and change fast around the globe.Growing Geriatric PopulationThe rising number of old people worldwide makes them more at risk of long-term lung issues such as pleurisy because they have weaker immune systems and other health problems. As the old folks are set to make up 16% by 2050, there is a bigger need for good pleurisy care and better tests. This is pushing the market to grow and making healthcare systems change to meet the needs of this age group.Technological Advancements in DiagnosticsAdvancements in diagnostics, like high-resolution CT scans, ultrasound imaging, and detailed pleural fluid analysis, have improved pleurisy detection accuracy and speed. Integration of AI enhances image interpretation, enabling earlier diagnosis and better treatment. These innovations boost market growth by improving patient outcomes and expanding access to effective pleurisy management worldwide.RestrainHigh Cost of Advanced Diagnostics and TreatmentsHigh costs of deep tests, such as CT scans and fluid checks, and costly fixes like fluid draining and surgery, block help for pleurisy. This is most true for low- and middle-income places. These money blocks slow down finding and fixing the problem, which hurts how well a patient may get better. Making things cost less and bettering insurance help are key to making the market grow and be easy to reach.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Pleurisy Market forward. Notable advancements include:Molecular and Metagenomic Diagnostics: New ways of looking at tiny life parts and deep gene builds (mNGS) make it better to find germs that cause pleurisy. They help to see, at the same time, if a person has tuberculous pleurisy or bad fluid build-up by testing DNA from fluid near the lungs.Mobile Applications for Remote Diagnosis: AI-run phone apps are now made to read chest X-rays. They help to tell if a person has lung issues like pleurisy in far places. This makes it easy to reach health help and lets people get early checks through their phones.Pleurisy Market SegmentationBy TypeBy Type, the Pleurisy Market is further segmented into Dry Pleurisy, Wet Pleurisy, Purulent Pleurisy, and Haemorrhagic Pleurisy. Wet pleurisy leads in the market because it is often found in illnesses such as pneumonia and tuberculosis. Its harsh signs make people seek out high-end tests and fixes, such as thoracentesis. New tech like AI scans and small cut methods help in care, helping market size which may grow to $6.09 billion by 2030.Pleurisy Market Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America is at the top of the pleurisy market because of good healthcare, high spending, and big drug firms. New things like AI checks, long-range doctor help, and new studies, mixed with many lung sickness cases, push strong market growth and power.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific ranks third in the pleurisy market because more people have lung issues, the healthcare build grows, and checks increase. Even if it makes less money than North America and Europe, it is the area that grows the quickest. This growth comes from new ideas, the use of telemedicine, and money put in by the government for health.Europe: Europe ranks second in the pleurisy market because it has good healthcare systems, top-notch tests, old people, and strong R&D. AI pictures, long-distance doctor help, and new health sign studies push new ideas and growth.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/pleurisy-market/2612 Pleurisy Market Competitive LandscapeThe global and regional players in the Pleurisy Market concentrate on developing and enhancing their capabilities, resulting in fierce competition. Notable players include:Pfizer Inc. – New York City, United StatesGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) – Brentford, United KingdomNovartis International AG – Basel, SwitzerlandSanofi S.A. – Paris, FranceAstraZeneca plc – Cambridge, United KingdomMerck & Co., Inc. – Kenilworth, United StatesJohnson & Johnson – New Brunswick, United StatesRoche Holding AG – Basel, SwitzerlandBayer AG – Leverkusen, GermanyBoehringer Ingelheim GmbH – Ingelheim am Rhein, GermanySummaryThe pleurisy market is growing because more people are getting lung diseases like pneumonia and tuberculosis, there are more old people around the world, and more money and care are going into health. New tech like AI help in tests, better CT scans, and phone apps make it easier to find and treat these problems early. New ways to test at the deep level and easier ways to treat are making people feel better faster. Europe and North America are ahead in coming up with new things and in their health setups, while Asia-Pacific is growing fast because they have better reach and government money is helping. Big companies around the world are working on better treatments and tests, making them fight harder and keep looking for better ways to take care of pleurisy.Related Reports:Injectable Drug Delivery Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/injectable-drug-delivery-market/2370 Tramadol Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Tramadol-Market/2230 Chondrosarcoma Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Chondrosarcoma-Market/2085 Augmented Bone Graft Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Augmented-Bone-Graft-Market/2057 Cheilectomy Market: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Cheilectomy-Market/2055 About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029sales@stellarmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.