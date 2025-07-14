Plant Tissue Culture Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plant tissue culture market generated $382.30 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $895.00 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.Increase in the adoption of improved crop varieties and rise in demand for vegetables and fruits propel the global plant tissue culture market. On the other hand, poor demand in underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.The growth of the global plant tissue culture market is attributed to high demand for disease free plants, hybrid plants and others and is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.Download Report Sample- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14634 Plant Tissue Culture Market Segmentation:The report segments the global plant tissue culture market on the basis of crop type, sales channel, plant type, stage, type of media, cost component, variety, end-user, type of growth container, buyer, and region.Based on stage, the multiplication segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers segments including explant preparation and inoculation and hardening.Based on plant types, the annual plants segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021-2030. The report also covers segments such as biennial plants and perennial plants.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14634 Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to lead throughout the forecast period. The North America region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.Key players of the global plant tissue culture market analyzed in the report include Alpha Laboratories, Phytoclone Inc, 3 Rivers Biotech, AgriForest Bio-Technologies, Caisson Laboratories, Inc, AgriStarts, Dark Heart Nursery, DP-Deroose Plants, Himedia Laboratories, IribovSBW, Labland Biotech Private Limited, Lifesible, Knight Hollow Nursery, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Meristematic, Inc, Melford Laboratories, PhytoTech Laboratories, Inc., Phytocultures, PlantMedia, RuBi Bio LLC, Segra International, Rancho Tissue Technologies, Booms Pharm, Thomas Scientific (The Carlyle Group), and Tissue-Grown Corporation.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

