Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market to Hit $7.2 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising FDA Approvals and 2024's $4.2 Billion Base

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market grows as FDA, EMA fast-track advanced-stage therapies, boosting global approvals and innovation.

INDORE, INDIA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovarian cancer drugs market size was valued at $4.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.2 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2025-2035). This growth is driven by growing incidence rates of ovarian cancer, early detection through enhanced imaging and genomic technologies, and increasing use of PARP inhibitors and immunotherapy-based therapies.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Regional OutlookNorth America Holds a Major Market ShareNorth America dominated the market share for the ovarian cancer treatment drugs market with robust clinical research infrastructure, well-established cancer screening guidelines, and availability of new therapies. The rising rate of incidence and prevalence of ovarian cancer globally has increased the need for effective diagnostic techniques. For instance, in 2025, the American Cancer Society estimates that about 20,890 new ovarian cancer cases will be diagnosed in women in the U.S., and about 12,730 women will die due to the disease.Market Limitations and Challenges• Limited Approvals in Immunotherapy: Unlike most other cancers (such as lung, melanoma), ovarian cancer has experienced slower regulatory approvals for immunotherapies. Clinical trials have failed to show robust overall survival advantages, thus hindering extensive adoption.• Disparities in Access to Clinical Trials: Clinical trials are frequently centralized in urban or advanced systems of healthcare, which generates geographical and economic disparities. Those in remote areas or with lower incomes can lack access to the most current investigational treatment.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/ovarian-cancer-drugs-market-size Market Players OutlookThe key players competing in the global ovarian cancer drugs market are AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Group, Eli Lilly and Co., and Pfizer Inc., among others. The players in the market are shifting their focus towards business growth and product development by implementing strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain competitiveness in the global ovarian cancer market. For instance, in March 2024, AbbVie and ImmunoGen's cancer medication, received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration to mirvetuximab-soravtansine-gynx (Elahere). The medication is part of a new class of medicines recognized for their targeted mechanism against cancer cells. The full approval of ELAHERE is on the basis of the confirmatory MIRASOL Phase 3 trial that supports the medicine as a potential novel standard of care for folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).Recent Developments• In April 2025, Biocon Biologics gained FDA approval for Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Avastin, for intravenous use. Jobevne is indicated for several cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, advanced cervical cancer, and ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.• In December 2024, Verastem Oncology confirmed that the US FDA accepted for review the NDA (New Drug Application) for avutometinib under the accelerated approval pathway in the treatment of adult patients with recurrent LGSOC who have received at least one previous systemic therapy and harbor a KRAS mutation.• In April 2024, the FDA granted full approval to mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere) that represents a major innovation in the treatment of advanced, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Approved on the basis of the MIRASOL trial, it kills cancer cells with overexpressed FR-a protein, enhancing overall and progression-free survival rates against usual chemotherapy, with fewer severe side effects, marking an innovative moment in treatment.• In April 2024, Merck revealed the start of a phase II/III trial (REJOICE-Ovarian01) for its CDH6-targeting DXd antibody-drug conjugate, raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd), in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial, in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo, follows encouraging phase I data and will directly compare R-DXd's activity with investigator-specified chemotherapy.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/ovarian-cancer-drugs-market-size Some of the Key Companies in the Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market include-• AbbVie Ltd.• Amgen Inc.• AstraZeneca plc• BioMarin• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Bristol Myers Squibb• Eisai Co., Ltd.• Eli Lilly and Co.• Exelixis, Inc.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• Genentech, Inc.• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• Merck Group• Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.• Novartis Pharma AG• Pfizer Inc.• Sanofi-aventis Australia Pty Ltd.• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class• PARP Inhibitors• Angiogenesis Inhibitors• PD-L1 InhibitorsGlobal Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market by Therapy• Chemotherapy• Targeted Therapy• Immunotherapy• Others (Hormonal Therapy)Regional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

