Colle AI Adds No-Code Layout Controls to Support Creator NFT Templates

Empowering digital artists with AI-driven tools and enhanced visibility in the NFT space.

New visual editing tools enable creators to build and customize NFT collections without code, enhancing speed and design precision across multichain ecosystems

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT creation platform, has launched a no-code layout control system to help creators rapidly build, modify, and deploy NFT templates without technical barriers. This enhancement allows users to visually design collection layouts, asset groupings, and smart presentation flows—unlocking new creative potential across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.With these no-code layout tools, creators can drag, drop, and adjust NFT components in real-time, making it easier to personalize visuals, metadata organization, and structural formatting for collections of any size. The system also includes smart alignment guides, reusable component presets, and multichain formatting logic built directly into the platform.Integrated with Colle AI’s existing automation engine, the new layout tools ensure that every design remains chain-compliant and deployment-ready. Creators can instantly preview changes across supported chains and launch with confidence—no scripting, third-party apps, or developer dependencies required.This update reflects Colle AI’s ongoing mission to democratize digital creation by removing technical friction and empowering all creators with intelligent, scalable infrastructure for the evolving Web3 economy.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.