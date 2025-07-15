Mobility City of Lake County Keeps Illinois Veterans on the Move with Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront for Mobility City of Lake County located at 888 East Belvidere Rd, Unit 401, Grayslake, IL 60030, TEL 224-234-2311 Mobility City repair technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'. Owners Kevin and Leann Pignone have been helping people solve mobility challenges for over 6 years.

Owner Kevin Pignone left corporate life to provide mobility equipment repair services to Veterans and underserved communities in Lake County

GRAYSLAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Lake County IL , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly serves Veterans across Northeastern Illinois and the VA Great Lakes Health Care System (VISN 12) by providing fast, dependable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential mobility equipment.Located at 888 East Belvidere Rd, Unit 401, Grayslake, IL 60030, Mobility City of Lake County assists Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout Lake County and surrounding communities. The franchise is committed to ensuring local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with prompt service and expert care.“Veterans in Lake County deserve reliable support for the mobility equipment they depend on every day,” said Kevin Pignone, owner of Mobility City of Lake County. “We’re honored to offer our mobility equipment repair services to veterans and locally with the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and other local Veteran organizations helping those who served stay mobile and independent.”The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile, independent, and safe.Mobility City of Lake County offers these services On-site and in-home repair services - for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman - All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing - contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind - Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve..About Mobility City of Lake County ILMobility City of Lake County , owned by Kevin Pignone , is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, sales, and sanitization. From same-day service calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for Lake County residents living with mobility challenges.Veterans and their families in the Lake County area can call 224-234-2311 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s comprehensive mobility solutions. For more information go to www.lakecountyil.mobilitycity.com

mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.