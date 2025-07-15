Mobility City of Columbus OH Keeps Ohio Veterans on the Move with Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront- Mobility City of Columbus located at 4506 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026, TEL 614-319-3138 Mobility City repair technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'. Mobility City of Columbus owners Don and Darlene Guilbert have been serving the mobility impaired of over four years.

Owners Don & Darlene Guilbert of Mobility City of Columbus, offers electric wheelchair & mobility equipment repairs for veterans in their region.

COLOMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Columbus OH , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly serves Veterans across Central Ohio and the VA Healthcare System (VISN 10) by providing fast, dependable mobility equipment repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential equipment.Located at 4506 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026, Mobility City of Columbus helps Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout the Columbus metro area and surrounding communities. The franchise is dedicated to ensuring local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life through timely service and expert care.“Veterans in Central Ohio deserve reliable support for the mobility equipment that’s vital to their daily lives,” said Don Guilbert, co-owner of Mobility City of Columbus. Darlene Guilbert, co-owner, added, “It’s our honor to work with the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center and local Veteran organizations to keep those who served moving safely and confidently.”Mobility City of Columbus offers its repair service to regional VA facilities and community partners to make repairs and maintenance accessible to Veterans throughout the area. The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile, independent, and safe.On-site and in-home repair services - for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman - All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.About Mobility City of Columbus ILMobility City of Columbus, owned by Don and Darlene Guilbert , is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, sales, and sanitization. From same-day service calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for peoples living with mobility challenges.Veterans and their families in the Columbus area can call 614-319-3138 to schedule a service appointment or to learn more about Mobility City’s full range of mobility solutions.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.