Mobility City of King of Prussia Keeps Pennsylvania Veterans on the Move with Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City repair technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'. Owner Garth Little gave up corporate life to help his community by delivering timely repair service for wheelchairs, scooters, hospital beds, and more.

Owner Garth Little of Mobility City of King of Prussia, offers electric wheelchair & mobility equipment repairs to veterans across the region.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of King of Prussia PA , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly supports Veterans across Southeastern Pennsylvania and the VA Healthcare – VISN 4 by providing fast, reliable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other critical mobility equipment.Located at 2672 Dekalb Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401, Mobility City of King of Prussia serves Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout Montgomery County and the greater Philadelphia metro area. The franchise is committed to ensuring that local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life through timely service and expert repair.“Veterans in our community deserve dependable service for the mobility equipment they rely on daily,” said Garth Little, owner of Mobility City of King of Prussia. “We’re honored to work with the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center and other local Veteran organizations to help those who served stay mobile and independent.”Mobility City of King of Prussia offers mobility equipment repair services to regional VA hospitals, clinics, and community groups to ensure Veterans get service throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile, independent, and safe.On-site and in-home repair services - for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman - All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.About Mobility King of Prussia PAMobility City of King of Prussia, owned by Garth Little , is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, sales, and sanitization. From same-day service calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for Chicagoans living with mobility challenges.Veterans and their families in the King of Prussia area can call 610-671-6743 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s comprehensive mobility solutions.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.