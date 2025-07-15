Mobility City of Oklahoma City Supports Veterans with Reliable and Speedy Mobility Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront of Mobility City of Oklahoma City, 12316 N May Ave, Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73120, TEL (405) 775-9866 Owners Guy and Lori Colbert's team are ready to provide quality service and repairs to our veterans. Mobility City repair technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'.

Owner Guy Colbert opened Mobility City of Oklahoma City to offer electric wheelchair & mobility equipment repairs to veterans and local communities nearby.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Oklahoma City OK , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly supports Veterans across Oklahoma and the VA Rocky Mountain Network (VISN 19) by delivering fast, dependable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other critical mobility equipment.Located at 12316 N. May Avenue, Ste. A, Oklahoma City, OK 73120, Mobility City of Oklahoma City serves Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout the Oklahoma City metro area and surrounding communities. The franchise ensures that local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life through timely service and expert repairs.“Oklahoma City is home to thousands of Veterans who deserve reliable mobility equipment repair for devices they depend on every day,” said Guy Colbert, owner of Mobility City of Oklahoma City. “We’re honored to offer our repair services to the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System and local Veteran organizations helping those who served to remain active and independent.”Part of the nationwide Mobility City network, the technician team at Mobility City of Oklahoma City is proud to serve and help Veterans maintain their mobility and quality of life with dignity. The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans with the VA Medical Center in Oklahoma City to make repair services accessible for local Veterans.On-site and in-home repair services - for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman - All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.Mobility City of Oklahoma City OKMobility City of Oklahoma City, owned by Guy Colbert , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve independence, freedom to get around, and quality of life. As part of the largest national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly support Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.Veterans and their families in the Oklahoma City area can call 405-936-3324 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s comprehensive mobility solutions.

mobility City Services Reviewed in 90 Seconds

