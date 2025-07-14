Olivier Wolber Appointed CEO to Drive the Evolution of Intech, Resolve, & Tyber into a Global MedTech Partner

MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly merged entity formed by Intech, Resolve, and Tyber is proud to announce the appointment of Olivier Wolber as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Olivier steps into this role at a pivotal time as three pioneering MedTech companies continue their integration into a Tier-1 global partner built to accelerate surgical innovation and advance patient care. The new group combines world-class implant and instrumentation platforms with development and leading-edge development and regulatory expertise offering faster, smarter solutions for OEMs worldwide, setting a new standard for innovation, speed-to-market, and strategic partnership across the industry.

“Olivier stands out for his strategic depth, executional prowess, international operating experience, and passion for our industry.” said Sal Guccione, Executive Chairman. “I am extremely confident he will successfully take our three entities into one united and leading organization, with accelerated growth and an embedded culture of excellence.”

With more than 20 years of global healthcare experience, Olivier brings deep strategic and operational expertise. He began his career at Boston Consulting Group and went on to hold senior leadership positions at Smith+Nephew and CMR Surgical.

“It’s a privilege to step in this role at such a defining time,” said Olivier Wolber, CEO. “In meeting teams across the globe, I’ve been impressed by the remarkable energy, commitment, and passion that run throughout the organization. With this strong foundation, I’m confident we will push boundaries, better serve our customers, and ultimately impact more patients’ lives. Together, we are poised to achieve our shared ambition and take the organization to new heights.”

The newly formed organization remains committed to accelerating performance, nurturing talent, and delivering best-in-class solutions to improve patient outcomes globally.

ABOUT THE FOUNDING COMPANIES

About Tyber Medical LLC

Tyber Medical LLC is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked, private label, portfolio-enhancing regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity, and trauma markets. Since its founding in 2012, the company has released more than 50 spine, extremity, and trauma systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated bioengineered technologies, including surface treatments and coatings, to advance orthopedic science. For more information, visit www.tybermedical.com.

About Resolve Surgical Technologies

Resolve Surgical Technologies is an industry-leading private label OEM that designs, develops and manufactures metal and polymer implants and instruments serving the orthopedics, spine and cardiothoracic markets. Originally founded in 1992 as Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. and later known as the Metals division of RTI Surgical, Resolve became known for their innovative designs and engineering expertise. Today, Resolve Surgical focuses on creating value as an extension of our OEM partners’ teams to deliver innovation, accelerate speed to revenue and drive lifecycle management with robust quality and regulatory support. For more information, visit www.resolvesurg.com.

About Intech

Intech is a global leader in the manufacturing of orthopedic devices and mission-critical components. With facilities in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the group excels in producing surgical implants, instruments, cutting tools, handles, and sterilization containers. With innovation at heart, Intech is at the forefront of contract-design and contract-manufacturing in the field of Orthopedics and Healthcare. Intech is also home to SMADE, its IoMT division that offers smart tracking of geolocation, sterilization cycles, and usage of surgical containers on the field. For more information, visit www.intech-medical.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.