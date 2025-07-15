Mobility City of Omaha Delivers Medical Mobility Repair Services to Nebraska Veterans with Safety and Comfort

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront Mobility City of Omaha located at4032 N. 132nd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68164, TEL 531-466-4506 Technicians make house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels. Owners Obi and Jerome Okolo are both attorneys who love helping and being of service.

Owners Obi and Jerome Okolo both attorneys wanted to help Veterans in their communities stay mobile and live independently

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Omaha NE , part of the national Mobility City network, is proud to support Veterans across Nebraska and the VA Midwest Health Care Network (VISN 23) by delivering fast, dependable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential mobility equipment. This location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Located at 4032 N. 132nd Street, Omaha, NE 68164, Mobility City of Omaha serves Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout the Omaha metro area and surrounding counties. The franchise ensures that local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with quick turnaround times and expert service.“Omaha is home to many Veterans who rely on their mobility devices every day,” said Obi Okolo, owner of Mobility City of Omaha. “We’re honored to offer our repair services to the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System and local Veteran organizations to ensure that those who served our country can keep moving safely and confidently.” Mobility City technicians visit Veterans homes , long-term care facilities, and the Omaha VA Medical Center facilities, to make repairs and maintenance more accessible for local Veterans. All work is performed by certified professionals trained to medical-grade equipment standards and complianceAbout Mobility City of Omaha NE:Mobility City of Omaha , owned by Obi and Jerome Okolo , help people in local communities with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.Veterans and their families in the Omaha area can call 531-466-4506 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s complete range of mobility solutions.

