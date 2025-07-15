Mobility City of Southern Maryland Keeps Local Veterans on the Move with Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City repair technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'. Mobility City Owners Chris and Tonya Magee MC South MD Owners - showroom is located at 177 Saint Patrick Drive Suite 102 Waldorf, MD 20603 (240) 913-8085

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Southern Maryland, part of the national Mobility City network, is dedicated to supporting Veterans across Southern Maryland and the VA Capitol Health Care Network (VISN 5) by delivering fast, dependable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential mobility equipment.Located at 177 St. Patrick Dr., Ste. 102, Waldorf, MD 20603, Mobility City of Southern Maryland serves Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s, and surrounding counties. The franchise ensures Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with prompt service and expert care.“From Waldorf to communities across Southern Maryland, our mission is to help Veterans stay active and mobile,” said Chris and Tonya Magee, owner of Mobility City of Southern Maryland. “We understand how vital mobility equipment is for everyday living, and our team is committed to delivering timely, professional repairs right where our customers need them.”The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile, independent, and safeOn-site and in-home repair services - for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman - All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warrantyIn addition to in-home and on-site repairs, Mobility City of Southern Maryland partners with local VA hospitals, clinics, and Veteran organizations to make services accessible to those who have served.Veterans and their families in Southern Maryland can call 240-222-3761 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s full range of mobility solutions.About Mobility City of Southern MarylandMobility City of Southern Maryland, owned by Chris and Tonya Magee , is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, sales, and sanitization. From same-day service calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for people living with mobility challenges.For more information go to www.southernmd.mobilitycity.com or call (240) 222-3761

