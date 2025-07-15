Mobility City of Worcester Keeps Massachusetts Veterans on the Move with Mobility Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility city of Worcester showroom located at 10010N Shops Way Northborough, MA 01532, TEL (508) 625-7529 Mobility City Technicians arrive in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels for repairs and deliveries Owner Avi Chandavarkar and his team of Technicians are providing mobility equipment repair services in New England

Owner Avi Chandavarkar's chose to help disabled people in New England by offering a mobility equipment repairs, rentals and sales center

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Worcester MA , part of the nationwide Mobility City network, is proud to support Veterans across Central Massachusetts and the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1) by delivering fast, reliable repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other mobility equipment. The Mobility City location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile and maintain their freedom and independence.“Massachusetts Veterans deserve dependable service they can count on,” said Avi Chandavarkar, owner of Mobility City of Worcester. “From Worcester to the surrounding communities, our technicians bring professional repairs directly to Veterans’ homes or facilities, helping them stay mobile and active.”Here’s Why Veterans Rely on Mobility City • Speed Matters: Quick diagnostics and repairs mean Veterans aren’t left waiting.• Fast Quotes & Turnarounds: Estimates in 48 hours, repairs usually under 5 days.• House call service: from battery changes to full equipment setup and training right at Veterans’ homes.• In-House Experts: Certified Mobility City technicians handle all work—no outside contractors.• 30-Day Peace of Mind warranty..• Full Range of Services: We repair wheelchairs, scooters, beds, lifts, and more—plus battery service and white-glove delivery.Mobility City of Worcester partners with local VA hospitals, clinics, and Veteran organizations to make repairs and maintenance accessible for those who have served. In addition to repairs, the Worcester location offers equipment rentals, and products from its showroom stocked with mobility products and accessories.About Mobility City of Worcester MAMobility City of Worcester, owned by Avi Chandavarkar, helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.e today.Veterans and their families in Central Massachusetts can visit the showroom located at 10010N Shops Way, Northborough, MA 01532, on the web at worcesterma.mobilitycity.com or call 508.450.2700v to schedule a veteran priority repair.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.