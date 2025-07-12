Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in an Assault in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who shot at a victim during a dispute.

June 25, 2025, at approximately 4:39 p.m., the suspect discharged a firearm at a man during a dispute in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northeast. After shooting at the victim, the suspect fled the area. No injuries were reported during this incident.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, as a result of detectives’ investigation, 28-year-old Juwan Russell of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25095428

###

