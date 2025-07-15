Mobility City of New Orleans Provides Veterans with Mobility Equipment Repair Service Completed in Under Five Days

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront and Van at Mobility City of New Orleans, 3501 Severn Avenue ,Suite 3B/C, Metairie, LA 70002, TEL (504)318-3190 Owners Michele and Jeff Varon have vans equipped as workshops on wheels for the repair service house calls their Technicians perform for customers.

Owners Michele and Jeff Varon saw the need for mobility equipment repair services in Metro New Orleans to help Veteran stay safe and independent

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of New Orleans LA part of the national Mobility City network, is dedicated to helping local Veterans by offering fast, dependable repair services for wheelchairs, scooters, and other mobility devices — with most repairs completed in five days or less.Located at 3501 Severn Avenue, Suite 3B/C, Metairie, LA 70002, Mobility City of New Orleans serves Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities across the greater New Orleans area. With skilled technicians and a commitment to quality, the franchise ensures that Veterans can maintain their independence and dignity without the long wait times often associated with equipment repairs.“From Metairie to downtown New Orleans and surrounding parishes, our team understands how crucial mobility is to daily life,” said Jeff Varon, co-owner of Mobility City of New Orleans. “Veterans have given so much for our country, and we’re proud to deliver timely, expert repairs that help them stay mobile and active in their communities,” he said.“With the recent certifications we can now offer Veterans in the New Orleans Metro top-notch repair services they deserve,” said Michele Varon, co-owner of Mobility City of New Orleans. “We’re proud to be a trusted resource for mobility equipment repairs throughout the region.”• Quick response and fast repairs• Speedy estimates and minimal downtime• Personalized in-home services• Honest, clear pricing with discounts• Certified technicians you can trust• Reliable warranty protection• Industry-approved expertise• Fully compliant and accredited operations• Comprehensive repairs for all mobility equipment typesMobility City of New Orleans partners with local VA hospitals, clinics, and Veteran organizations to make repairs and maintenance accessible to those who have served. In addition to repairs, the franchise offers a full showroom of new mobility products and rentals.About Mobility City of New Orleans LAMobility City of New Orleans, owned by Michele and Jeff Varon , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.This location services the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, which is part of the South Central VA Health Care Network (VISN 16). Repair services are offered to the Thomas P. Corey VA Medical Center which cares for New Orleans Veterans.Veterans and their families in the New Orleans area can call visit https://neworleansla.mobilitycity.com , or call 504-380-9031 to schedule a service appointment and learn more about Mobility City’s offerings.

