Mobility City of Chicago IL Provides Fast, Trusted Mobility Equipment Repair Services for Veterans Across Chicagoland

Owner Will Rojas left corporate life to provide mobility equipment repair services to Veterans and underserved communities in Chicago Metro

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Chicago IL , located in the Galewood Park neighborhood, is proud to deliver prompt, dependable repairs for wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and other critical equipment to veterans and their families. This location is committed to serving individuals living with disabilities, supporting seniors, veterans, and VA facilities throughout the Chicagoland area and the VA Great Lakes Health Care System (VISN 12).Part of the nationwide Mobility City network, the technician team at Mobility City of Chicago is proud to serve and help Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life with dignity.“From downtown Chicago to the surrounding suburbs, we’re committed to supporting those who served,” said Will Rojas, owner, Mobility City of Chicago. “Our technician team makes house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels to those in need in the Chicago region.”The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile, independent, and safe.On-site and in-home repair services - for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman - All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve..Serving veterans across Cook County and surrounding communities, the company collaborates with VA hospitals, clinics, and veteran organizations to make high-quality repair and maintenance accessible to those who served.About Mobility City of Chicago ILMobility City of Chicago, owned by Will Rojas , is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, sales, and sanitization. From same-day service calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for Chicagoans living with mobility challenges.For more information go to www.hicagoil.mobilitycity.com , stop by the showroom at 1801 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 or call (872) 275-4892

