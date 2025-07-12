CGI Visualisation Transforms Derelict Barn into Premium Property Sale

Bude architectural firm's CGI visualisations adds value to rural development

A derelict barn conversion project near Bude is under offer for £350,000 after architects used cutting-edge CGI visualisations to showcase its potential.

BUDE, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A derelict barn conversion project near Bude is under offer for a remarkable £350,000, after Cornwall-based Metters & Wellby Architects used cutting-edge CGI visualisation technology to showcase the property's true potential.The four-bedroom barn conversion, located just three miles from Bude within 2.3 acres of Cornish countryside, attracted serious buyers who could instantly connect with the property's future vision through photorealistic architectural renders.Transforming Property MarketingJames Neep, Director at Metters & Wellby Architects, explained: "High-quality architectural CGI visualisations have revolutionised the property market. They're no longer just a marketing tool – they're essential for maximising property values, especially for development opportunities. This barn conversion project perfectly demonstrates how our architectural expertise, combined with cutting-edge CGI technology, can unlock hidden value in properties across Cornwall."The success highlights a growing trend in the property development sector, where CGI visualisations are becoming crucial for helping potential buyers envision a property's transformation beyond its current state.Market ImpactThe estate agent handling the sale reported significant benefits from the CGI approach: "The addition of CGIs is a highly valuable resource when selling a development site, and there is often an uplift in value. The main attraction is that CGI helps to draw in viewers, and therefore we can provide a stronger base for negotiation."The property owner also praised the impact: "The CGIs produced by Metters & Wellby brought the vision for Cann Orchard to life — they played a key role in demonstrating the property's potential and helped us achieve a stronger sale price."Comprehensive Visualisation ServiceMetters & Wellby's CGI package for the project included:- Exterior visualisations showcasing architectural design from multiple angles- Interior renders highlighting key living spaces and architectural features- Site integration visuals demonstrating property placement within the 2.3-acre plot- Lighting studies showing spatial atmosphere at different times of dayAbout Metters & Wellby ArchitectsBased in Bude, North Cornwall, Metters & Wellby has provided exceptional architectural services across Cornwall and Devon for over 40 years. The practice specialises in contemporary, bespoke architecture that respects and enhances natural surroundings. Their small team includes qualified architects, architectural technologists, and Passivhaus designers.The firm offers a comprehensive range of services from initial concept design and 2D/3D CGI rendering to managing planning processes and technical design, including interior, landscape, and Passivhaus designs.Industry RecognitionThis successful project demonstrates the growing importance of CGI visualisation in property development, particularly for challenging sites where potential buyers need help envisioning the final result. The technology has proven particularly valuable for off-plan developments and properties requiring significant transformation.Contact InformationFor more information about Metters & Wellby Architects and their CGI visualisation services:Metters & Wellby Architects10 Lansdown RoadBude, Cornwall EX23 8BHTel: 01288 352 661Email: office@mettersandwellby.comWebsite: www.mettersandwellby.com

