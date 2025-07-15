Hollywood Stars Celebrate Jeff Gund's Birthday with Love Hibachi Catering

Love Hibachi Catering to HOLLYWOOD

Love Hibachi brings sizzling entertainment and premium hibachi catering to Hollywood stars celebrating film producer Jeff Gund.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOLLYWOOD, CA – Love Hibachi, Southern California's premier hibachi catering service, recently took center stage at an exclusive Hollywood celebrity meet-and-greet event celebrating the birthday of renowned Hollywood film producer Jeff Gund. The event not only provided a memorable birthday experience but also gathered an impressive array of Hollywood stars and entertainment industry leaders.Opening the festivities was legendary actor Ken Foree, best known for his iconic roles in the original "Dawn of the Dead," "Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3," and "Water for Elephants." In his lively introduction, Ken Foree enthusiastically announced, "Jeff, happy birthday to you, my friend. Love Hibachi brings fiery cuisine to Hollywood."Among the high-profile guests were Larry Kasanoff, producer of the blockbuster "Mortal Kombat" franchise and films like "True Lies," "Beowulf," and "Strange Days"; Walter O'Brien, executive producer of CBS’s "Scorpion" and founder of Scorpion Studios; film executive Richard Walters, known for "Whiplash," "Drive," and "Nightcrawler"; acclaimed producer and writer Steven L. Sears ("Xena: Warrior Princess," "Sheena," "The A-Team"); Larry Namer, co-founder of E! Entertainment Television; Eva Bitar from the Los Angeles Mayor's Office of Film & Television Production; and Cindy Lee, Oscar-nominated director for the short film "The Last Ranger."The event featured Love Hibachi’s signature experience, blending gourmet hibachi catering with captivating live culinary performances. Attendees enjoyed delicious, freshly-prepared dishes right off the grill, complemented by vibrant entertainment that has made Love Hibachi a favored choice among Hollywood’s elite."From the red carpet to sizzling barbecues, Love Hibachi has been Hollywood's go-to for private events, premieres, and exclusive celebrations," stated Ken Foree during his remarks. The successful event underscores Love Hibachi's growing reputation as an industry leader in providing unique catering experiences tailored for upscale events.Love Hibachi specializes in delivering an interactive dining experience, bringing authentic hibachi cooking directly to homes, private parties, and corporate events. Known for exceptional quality, professionalism, and memorable performances, Love Hibachi continues to expand its presence, captivating guests and clients throughout Los Angeles and beyond.For those interested in experiencing this premier catering service for their next event, Love Hibachi provides convenient options including easy booking and Hibachi Price Estimates online. The extensive menu, featuring customizable hibachi party catering options, ensures every event is unique and memorable.To book your next unforgettable event or to request a price estimate, visit Love Hibachi’s official website:About Love Hibachi:Love Hibachi is a top-tier mobile hibachi catering service, renowned for its engaging culinary performances, outstanding food quality, and seamless service tailored to events ranging from intimate gatherings to Hollywood premieres.

