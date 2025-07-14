Innovative technologies and regulatory systems are driving industrial precious metal recycling efficiency to break through traditional limits.

TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dongsheng obtains the latest news from the metal recycling industry: The industrial precious metal recycling industry is undergoing a technological revolution, and the world's top companies have achieved new breakthroughs in resource recycling through molecular-level precision extraction. The "dual-effect photocatalytic system" developed by the research team of Shanghai Normal University has achieved a recovery rate of 80-100% of platinum-based precious metals in waste at room temperature, with a purity of over 91%, and energy consumption in the precious metal recycling process is reduced by more than 70% compared with traditional methods.At the same time, Canada's ENIM plans to launch its first commercial facility in 2027, using environmentally friendly hydrometallurgical technology to process electronic boards and achieve zero-waste conversion of metal, plastic and ceramic fractions.Price of precious metal recyclingThe continuous rise in international gold prices has prompted golden recyclers to purchase large quantities of gold, significantly increasing the activity of the precious metal recycling market. In April 2025, the international spot gold price fluctuated in the range of US$1,950 per ounce, with a daily increase of 1.5%. Professional precious metal recycling platform DONGSHENG connects to international gold prices in real time through a global network of 77 million+ active buyers. Its appraisal team uses industry-standard equipment to ensure the accuracy of the assessment.The difference in industrial-grade precious metal recycling quotations depends on the material form and detection accuracy. Industrial raw materials such as palladium powder can be directly put into the reproduction process, and the recycling premium is generally 3-5 percentage points higher than jewelry gold. However, trace precious metals in electronic waste need to rely on advanced technology to extract. For example, Jinchuan Group's new patented process has enabled the recovery rate of platinum, palladium and gold to exceed the 99% economic threshold.What are industrial precious metals?High-value recyclable precious metals in the industrial field cover seven categories: gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium. Platinum group metals (PGMs), as core materials of modern industry, are irreplaceable in automotive catalysts, electronic components and hydrogen energy equipment, and the global annual demand growth rate is stable at 4-6%.Electronic waste has become an enrichment zone of "urban mines", and the gold content of each ton of waste circuit boards is 40-60 times that of primary ore. Cyclic Materials has established an industrial line for recycling rare earths and copper from scrapped electric vehicle engines and electronic waste from data centers, and can deliver 10,000 tons of recycled copper in a single agreement. This type of industrial precious metal recycling business is becoming an important pillar of resource supply.Get the best precious metal recycling priceThe key to improving the benefits of precious metal recycling lies in accurate detection and process transparency. Jin Yafu Smart Gold Shop uses visual recognition and Internet of Things technology to achieve full visualization of the detection process, with an accuracy of gold content analysis of 0.01% and a gram weight error controlled within 0.01 grams. Its smart terminal recycling volume increased by 589% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, and a cooperative bank in Liaoning recycled more than 29,000 grams in a single month.Online precious metal recycling platforms rely on big data to optimize quotation competitiveness. DONGSHENG precious metal recycling platform provides real-time gold price reference and full logistics traceability to eliminate information asymmetry in traditional recycling.

