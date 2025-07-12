Modifications for Uluʻoa and Ulumanu intersections with Kailua Road

Main, News Posted on Jul 11, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of modifications to intersections of Kailua Road (Route 61) with Uluʻoa Street and Ulumanu Drive. As part of HDOT’s traffic signal project at these intersections, the right-turn slip lanes from the side streets onto Kailua Road will be permanently removed.

The reason for removal of the slip lanes is to allow construction of the traffic signal poles with minimal impact to existing utilities. Curb extensions are also being built to house the new traffic signals. The curb extensions (also known as bulb-outs) will also improve safety by shortening the distance for pedestrians to cross the street.

During construction, concrete barriers will be installed to protect highway users. The estimated completion for the traffic signal installations is November 2025.

Variable message boards will be placed to let the travelling public know of the modification. For weekly lane closures on Oʻahu visit our website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

