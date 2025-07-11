Integrated Therapy Associates Honored for Trauma-Informed Care and Two Decades of Community Service

Integrated Therapy Associates Logo Meet the team

Wilmington mental health practice marks 21+ years of service and receives media recognition for trauma-informed therapy and client care excellence.

But the real reward is in the work we do every day, helping people in our community find healing, meaning, and connection.” — Dr. Yael Gold Ph.D, Licensed Psychologist/Founder

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Therapy Associates, a trusted mental health practice based in Wilmington, NC, has been recognized for its longstanding commitment to trauma-informed care and its continued impact on the local community. As the practice celebrates more than 21 years of service, its dedication to client-centered healing has earned it regional visibility through recent features on CBS WNCT-TV (Channel 9), NBC WSAV-TV (Channel 3), North Carolina Wellness News, and ABC WTNH, Channel 8.Founded with the goal of providing integrative, evidence-based psychotherapy to individuals and families across southeastern North Carolina, Integrated Therapy Associates has become known for its expert care in areas such as trauma therapy in Wilmington, NC , PTSD counseling, and EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy Dr. Yael Gold, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist and the practice’s founder, shared her perspective on the milestone:“This recognition is deeply meaningful to us, not only because of the media visibility but because it reflects the trust the Wilmington community has placed in us for more than two decades. Our team remains dedicated to offering trauma-informed, compassionate care that meets clients wherever they are in their healing journey.”Trauma-Informed Care With Local FocusAt the heart of Integrated Therapy Associates's approach is a comprehensive understanding of how trauma affects the body and mind. The practice specializes in helping individuals work through the impact of chronic stress, PTSD, complex trauma, and attachment-related concerns. Their trauma-focused services include EMDR therapy, Internal Family Systems (IFS), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and mindfulness-based interventions — all delivered by highly trained, licensed clinicians.In a region where access to trusted mental health resources is more important than ever, Integrated Therapy Associates' presence offers much-needed support for those experiencing trauma and emotional distress. The practice has continued to evolve with community needs, offering both in-office and telehealth options across North Carolina.Recognition Reflects Community Engagement and ConsistencyOver the past year, Integrated Therapy Associates has been highlighted in several health and wellness media segments and publications for its ongoing educational outreach and therapeutic impact. The practice’s participation in community-based panels, mental health awareness campaigns, and clinician-led workshops further reinforces its commitment to serving the Wilmington area and surrounding counties.Clients and referring physicians alike point to Integrated Therapy Associates' personalized, deeply respectful approach as one of the defining characteristics of the practice. The emphasis on trauma-informed care not only meets clinical standards but also helps restore a sense of safety and empowerment for individuals navigating difficult life transitions.Supporting the Region’s Mental Health Needs for the Long TermAs mental health challenges continue to rise across the nation, especially related to stress, grief, and unresolved trauma, Integrated Therapy Associates remains at the forefront of care in southeastern North Carolina. By expanding services, enhancing accessibility, and fostering professional development within its team, Integrated Therapy Associates continues to build a sustainable foundation for long-term impact.“We’re grateful to be recognized,” Dr. Gold added.“But the real reward is in the work we do every day, helping people in our community find healing, meaning, and connection.” Integrated Therapy Associates is currently accepting new clients and continues to offer consultation services for individuals, couples, and families.

