AromaGee Celebrates 10 Years of Healing With Massage Therapy in Highland, NY

7 Cummings Ln First Floor Highland, NY 12528

Highland-based AromaGee marks 10 years of delivering expert lymphatic drainage therapy and pain relief massage across the Hudson Valley.

We’re honored to have served our community for 10 years,” — Gina S.

HIGHLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AromaGee Massage & Holistic Wellness proudly marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of trusted therapeutic care across the Hudson Valley.Founded in 2014 and located at 7 Cummings Lane in Highland, AromaGee has become a go-to destination for residents of Ulster, Dutchess, and Orange counties seeking relief from chronic pain, post-operative swelling, and stress-related tension.Blending clinical expertise with a deeply personal touch, AromaGee specializes in medical pain relief massage, lymphatic drainage therapy , and a range of holistic wellness services. Over the past decade, the practice has helped thousands of clients reclaim their health and well-being.“We’re honored to have served our community for 10 years,” said Gina S., owner and lead therapist at AromaGee.“Clients come to us from Highland, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, Gardiner, Woodstock, and beyond, many seeking care they can’t find anywhere else. We’re proud to fill that gap with safe, effective, and personalized massage therapy.”Lymphatic drainage therapy, one of AromaGee’s core services, has grown increasingly popular in recent years as more people seek natural ways to reduce inflammation and support post-surgical recovery. Many clients report traveling from underserved areas such as Stone Ridge, Saugerties, and Newburgh, where medical massage options are limited.Over the next year, AromaGee plans to expand its services and deepen outreach in surrounding towns, including Kingston, Marlboro, Milton, and Rosendale, bringing expert massage care to those who need it most.As part of the 10-year celebration, AromaGee is offering exclusive limited-time wellness specials on select massage services to thank the Hudson Valley and Ulster County community for its continued support.

