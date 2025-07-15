Mobility City of Cincinnati Supports Local Veterans with Reliable and Speedy Mobility Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.. Mobility City of Cincinnati Owners Wally and Abe Othman are ready to serve our local vets Mobility City of Cincinnati OH Store Front -- 3493 S Dixie Hwy, Middletown, OH 45005 Mobility City Technicians arrive in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels for repairs and deliveries

Owners Wally and Abdallah Othman support Veterans & their local communities with mobility equipment repair services for independence & better quality of life.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Cincinnati OH is dedicated to serving Cincinnati Metro Veterans with prompt mobility equipment repair services. The technician team at Mobility City helps Veterans maintain quality of life through professional repair services and promptly scheduled house calls. This location, headquartered in Middletown,Ohio, holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This enables Mobility City to offer Veterans located in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 10) mobility equipment repairs, battery replacements, and more.“In the Cincinnati metro, the Mobility City technician team provides repair services for our Veterans,” said Wally Othman, co-owner. “We proudly stand behind our commitment to Ohio’s heroes to help them stay mobile and independent,” he said.Why Veterans Trust Mobility City • Fast, professional repairs• Quotes in 48 hours, fixes under 5 days• Home visits for battery swaps & deliveries• No hidden fees, just fair prices• Certified, in-house technicians• 30-day repair warranty• Trained by 20+ top manufacturers• Fully accredited and OIG-cleared• Repairs for chairs, scooters, beds, lifts, and more!For Veterans and seniors who rely on mobility and accessibility devices, every moment counts when equipment breaks down. For more information visit cincinnatioh.mobilitycity.com on line, or come to the showroom at 3493 South Dixie Highway, Middletown, OH 45005, or call (513)433-1118 to schedule a veteran priority repair.Mobility City of Cincinnati OHMobility City of Cincinnati, owned by Wally and Abdallah Othman , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve independence, freedom to get around, and quality of life. . As part of the largest national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly support Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Secondsm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.