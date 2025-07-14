Mobility City of St Pete/Clearwater FL Delivers Medical Mobility Repair Services to Veterans with Safety and Comfort

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of St Pete/Clearwater storefront located at 3690 E Bay Dr Suite F, Largo, FL 33771, TEL (727) 361-6222 Owner Chris Lamasse enjoys helping veterans, seniors and disabled people with the independence to live a better quality of life. Technicians make house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels.

Owner Chris Lamasse saw the need for mobility equipment repair services in Pinellas County Florida to help Veteran stay safe and independent

ST PETE/CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of St Pete/Clearwater FL offers veterans and the mobility impaired prompt mobility equipment repairs, and battery replacements for electric wheelchairs and scooters enabling veterans to live independently. This location, headquartered in Largo Florida, holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.“Our veterans deserve more than just a repair —they deserve our full attention,” said the Chris Lamasse, franchise owner, Mobility City of St Pete/Clearwater. “We offer scheduled service, White Glove delivery, and personalized training to make sure every veteran feels secure and supported on their mobility equipment.”Mobility City technicians visit homes, long-term care facilities, and Veterans Administration facilities, providing repair services for power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, and more. All work is performed by certified professionals trained to medical-grade equipment standards and compliance. The St Pete/Clearwater location can service the VA Bay Pines Healthcare System, which is part of the Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8). The company repair services are offered to VA Medical Centers, clinics, and community-based outpatient clinics as well.About Mobility City of St Pete/Clearwater FL :Mobility City of St Pete/Clearwater, owned by Chris Lamasse , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.3690 East Bay Drive, Suite F, Largo, FL 33771 727-361-6222

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

