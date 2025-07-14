Sports Acupuncturist Launches First-of-its-Kind Franchise to Bring Performance-Focused, Preventative Care Nationwide

Dr. Lijana Shestopal, DTCM, C.SMA, L.Ac., founder of Sports Acupuncturist

NORTHBROOK, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Acupuncturist , founded by Dr. Lijana Shestopal, DTCM, C.SMA, L.Ac., is launching the first franchise of its kind in the health and wellness space—offering a scalable, performance-informed model built around measurable outcomes. With growing demand for holistic and functional healthcare, this national franchise meets the market at the intersection of pain relief, injury prevention, and enhanced physical performance.The brand emphasizes a sports and performance lens—a growing niche that blends traditional Eastern principles with modern expectations for structure, clarity, and outcome tracking.“One of our biggest differentiators is the orthopedic lens. This isn’t just about treating pain—it’s about helping people move better, train smarter, and stay injury-free,” said Dr. Shestopal.The franchise model is designed with long-term sustainability in mind. Franchisees join a streamlined clinical brand with supportive systems, marketing infrastructure, and built-in guidance. Whether launching a new location or enhancing an existing practice, licensed practitioners are empowered to deliver impactful care within a modern, accessible framework.“It’s twofold,” said Dr. Shestopal. “We’re making acupuncture more approachable, so patients know what to expect. And we’re helping practitioners present it in a way that aligns with modern patient needs. When people see the word ‘sports,’ it often feels more relatable and grounded.”Franchisees receive onboarding in the Sports Acupuncturist model, which emphasizes patient flow, clinical efficiency, and a blended approach that respects both Eastern and Western frameworks. Continued support and marketing assets — from SEO strategies to social media templates — help franchisees grow visibility and attract the right audience.Treatments follow a consistent, evidence-informed methodology that integrates classical Chinese medicine theory with insights from modern neuromuscular science. Individualized care may include functional assessments, movement screening, and precise acupuncture techniques intended to support healing at the root — improving mobility, reducing inflammation, and promoting long-term recovery.“Right now, it’s the Wild West in acupuncture—everyone does things differently,” Dr. Shestopal added. “We’re bringing structure and clarity so patients can track their progress. Every visit should come with a standard of care that supports trust, transparency, and results.”Sports Acupuncturist supports a wide range of clients—from elite athletes to everyday movers to those recovering from injury or dealing with chronic pain. The approach focuses on restoring balance, activating weak or inhibited muscles, and improving overall biomechanics — all while respecting the foundational principles of traditional acupuncture.Drawing from years of study in both classical medicine and modern physiology, Dr. Shestopal founded Sports Acupuncturist with one goal: to bridge traditional wisdom and modern expectations. Now, in partnership with entrepreneur and original Shark Tank cast member Kevin Harrington, she’s expanding the vision nationwide through a scalable franchise model designed to elevate both the profession and the patient experience.To learn more about Sports Acupuncturist and franchise opportunities, visit https://sportsacupuncturistfranchise.com About Sports AcupuncturistSports Acupuncturist is redefining modern acupuncture with a performance-based, results-oriented approach grounded in classical Chinese medicine and neuromuscular science. Founded by Dr. Lijana Shestopal, DTCM, C.SMA, L.Ac., the brand offers individualized acupuncture designed to address musculoskeletal dysfunction, support recovery, and optimize performance. Visit https://sportsacupuncturistfranchise.com to learn more.

