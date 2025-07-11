RIDOH and DEM Recommend Avoiding Contact with Select Roger Williams Park Ponds

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are advising people to avoid contact with Roger William Park Ponds (Edgewood Lake, Cunliff Lake, and Elm Lake) in Providence due to a confirmed cyanobacteria bloom. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are naturally present in bodies of water, but under certain environmental conditions will form harmful algae blooms (HABs). All recreation, including swimming, fishing, boating and kayaking, is high risk to health and recommended to be avoided at these locations. HABs can produce toxins which can be harmful to humans and animals. Toxins and/or high cell counts have been detected by the RIDOH State Health Laboratory from water samples collected by DEM at these locations. This advisory recommendation remains in effect until further notice.

Use caution in all areas of Roger William Park Ponds as cyanobacteria HABs can move locations in ponds and lakes. People should not drink untreated water or eat fish from affected waterbodies. Pet owners should not allow pets to drink or swim in this water.

Skin contact with water containing toxin-producing cyanobacteria can cause irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and throat. Symptoms from ingestion of water can include stomachache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Less common symptoms can include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage. Young children and pets are at higher risk for health effects associated with cyanobacteria HABs because they are more likely to swallow water when they are in or around bodies of water. People who have had contact with these ponds and experience those symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

If you or your pet come into contact with a cyanobacteria HAB: -- Rinse your skin with clean water right away. -- Shower and wash your cloths when you get home. -- If your pet was exposed, wash it with clean water immediately and don't let it lick algae from its fur. -- Call a vet if your pet shows signs of illness like tiredness, no eating, vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms within a day. -- If you feel sick after contact, call a healthcare provider.

Affected waters might look bright to dark green, with thick algae floating on the surface. It may resemble green paint, pea soup, or green cottage cheese. If you see water like this, people and pets should avoid contact with the water. To report suspected cyanobacteria blooms, contact DEM's Office of Water Resources at 401-222-4700 Press 6 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov and if possible, send a photograph of the reported algae bloom.

