Mobility City of Orange County CA Delivers Fast, Reliable Mobility Equipment Repairs for Veterans

Mobility City is provides mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront at Mobility City of Orange County, 23625 El Toro, Suite C, Lake Forest, CA 92630, TEL (949) 761-4068 Technicians make house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels. Mobility City of Orange County customer leaving the showroom after a mobility equipment repair.

Owners Harris and Talha Kahn are building partnerships with local Veterans Administration facilities to help Veterans stay mobile and live independently

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Orange County CA , part of the nationwide Mobility City network, is proud to serve local Veterans and VA facilities in Orange County CA communities. Trained and certified technicians, help Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life by repairing their mobility equipment..“Our Team of technicians are committed to supporting those who served,” said Harris Kahn, owner, Mobility City of Orange County CA. “Our team delivers prompt repair services and white-glove service for the Veterans in and around Orange County.”Reviews confirm why Veterans & VA Facilities like Mobility City:Fast, Reliable, Professional Repairs -by trained technicians providing rapid response times, accurate diagnostics, to restore critical mobility equipment quickly and effectively.Short Response Time- estimates are provided within 48 hours, and repairs are normally completed in under 5 days.Convenient - at-home battery testing and replacement, white-glove delivery, equipment setup, and product training directly to the Veterans' door.Transparent Pricing - contracted labor rate card and a Veteran's discount.Skilled, Certified Mobility City Technicians perform the work directly - no third-party or middlemen involved.Warranty for Peace of Mind - every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.Manufacturer Certified - trained and certified by over 20 leading manufacturers, Mobility City technicians ensure quality while verifying potential additional part warranties to save time and money.Accredited & Compliant — Mobility City of Orange County holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), including battery and charger replacements, white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training.About Mobility City of Orange County CAMobility City of Orange County, owned by Harris and Talha Kahn , opened their location to help customers with mobility challenges. They provide repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.

