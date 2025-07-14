Mobility City of Rogers AR Delivers Trusted Wheelchair and Scooter Repair Services to Arkansas Veterans

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Rogers AR Storefront, 2603 West Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 118, Rogers, AK 72758, TEL (479) 333-8206 Bryan and Tiffany Powers are inspired to service the Community's Mobility needs after a life changing accident that compelled them to offer the best customer service Technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a workshop on wheels.

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Rogers AR repairs wheelchairs and scooters for veterans with urgency and care. Local specialists with fast turnaround, the Rogers location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.“In Rogers, we’re dedicated to helping Veterans live with dignity and independence,” said Bryan Powers, co-owner, Mobility City of Rogers. “It’s our privilege to serve those who served.”Mobility City, the leading provider of mobility equipment repair and maintenance services throughout the US, is proud to provide its repair service expertise to veterans from Fayetteville to Pea Ridge AR, by delivering fast, reliable, and compassionate mobility equipment repairs. Veterans mobility equipment including power wheelchairs, scooters, lift chairs, rollators, hospital beds, stairlifts and more can now access priority repair services with rapid response times and exceptional care.Mobility City ensures a smooth, stress-free experience for Veterans • Fast service keeps Veterans mobile and independent.• Quotes arrive in just 48 hours, repairs follow in under 5 days.• We come to you: in-home battery service, equipment delivery, and setup.• Our rates are upfront and fair—no surprises.• Work is always performed by Mobility City’s own certified technicians.• Every repair includes a 30-day warranty.• Our training from leading manufacturers guarantees expertise.• Accredited and compliant for safety and quality.• We service everything from scooters to stair lifts."At Mobility City, we offer top notch mobility repairs for veterans, ensuring their wheelchairs, lift chairs, and power chairs are restored promptly and professionally." said Tiffany Powers, co-owner, Mobility City of Rogers. "Your independence is our mission means veterans benefit from our repair services," she said.About Mobility City of Rogers ARMobility City of Rogers, owned by Bryan and Tiffany Powers , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.

