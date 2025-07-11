Selected offerings from The Professor's Collection Part Two A hand painted wood black lacquered saddle from the late Qing peroid with decorative ornament flowers, shapes, emblems, dotted, and linear designs in crimson red and orchard yellow. A carved bone Tibetan breast plate believed to have been made in the 18th century and reportedly made from Yak bones. The belt features panels with carved vajra and geometric or floral symbols. Each is united by round bone beads on string on multiple line

A global auction event featuring rare Asian sculptures and fine objects assembled over a lifetime of academic study and cultural exploration

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Box Auction Gallery announces the second installment of The Professor’s Collection, a global auction event featuring rare Asian sculptures and fine objects assembled over a lifetime of academic study and cultural exploration. The sale offers institutions, collectors, and researchers access to material that rarely reaches the open market, including bronze, wooden, and ceramic sculptures representing revered figures from Buddhist and Hindu traditions as well as historical objects from notable Asian cultures.The story behind the collection begins with a young boy in Texas who developed an early fascination with world cultures. At age 13, he began studying Spanish. By 15, he had boarded a plane alone to Mexico, where he acquired his first Pre-Columbian artifact. That formative experience sparked a lifelong interest in languages, traditions, and the tangible expressions of human identity.His academic career would span multiple disciplines and continents. He earned master’s degrees in Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese, and studied the literature, customs, and spiritual practices of Indigenous and colonial cultures across the globe. Over time, his collection grew to include Oceanic art, particularly objects from Polynesia, Melanesia, and Micronesia. Travel to places like Vanuatu, Nepal, the Solomon Islands, Guatemala, and the Bering Strait informed his understanding of both cultural uniqueness and shared humanity.The items represented in this installment reflect cultural roles ranging from conflict and healing to storytelling and spiritual continuity. Most were acquired directly from their regions of origin through fieldwork, research travel, or through local artisans and scholars.Unlike typical private collections, these objects were never intended for decoration or investment. They were gathered for study, for teaching, and for preservation. Many were used in classroom settings and academic presentations. The professor viewed collecting as a form of stewardship rather than ownership, with each item valued for its role in communicating cultural history.The auction is the second event in a series of sales that will continue to release objects from the professor’s broader holdings. Future auctions within this series will include fine art and religious pieces, as well as militaria from around the world. Each auction will be carefully curated to reflect the depth and diversity of the collection.Preview appointments are available at Blue Box Auction Gallery’s Norfolk, Virginia location, where prospective bidders can view the auction items in person. The full catalog is available online, including detailed descriptions, professional photographs, and registration information. Condition reports are available to approved bidders upon request.The auction for The Professor’s Collection Part Two will take place on July 18, 2025, at 5:15pm EST. For more information, visit www.BlueBoxAuction.com

