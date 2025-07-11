Employers Against Hospital Pricing Abuse Lead Charge for Reform and Transparency in Care

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the country, working families and businesses are feeling the strain of rising healthcare costs. These escalating costs are largely fueled by the unchecked pricing power of large hospital systems that inflate prices and limit the choices we have for care. "Hospital systems are marking up prices, stifling competition, and obscuring their true costs. This directly translates to higher premiums, lower wages, and cuts to vital community services, all at the expense of working families and local businesses." Said Shawn Gremminger, President & CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions.In just the past five years, spending on employer-covered medical insurance family plans has jumped 24%, now averaging around $25,000 per family.“These dynamic highlights the urgent need for greater transparency and accountability within the hospital market. Employers Against Hospital Pricing Abuse is working to expose these profit-driven schemes that are driving up costs and making access to care increasingly out of reach.” Concludes Gremminger.For more information, please visit https://www.hospitalpricingabuse.org

