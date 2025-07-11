Big Data Analytics in Education Market to Grow at 15.3% CAGR, Hitting $57.14 Billion by 2030

Big Data Analytics in Education Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data analytics in education market generated $13.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.14 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 265 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2797 Lucrative benefits of Big Data in education sector, increase in awareness about the changing learning system, and rise in investment in education sector to improve administrative services drive the growth of the global big data analytics in education market. However, high initial investment cost restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in adoption of cloud-based learning analytics solution and advent of machine learning & artificial intelligence present new opportunities in the upcoming years.COVID-19 scenario:1. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant growth of the global big data analytics in education market.2. Due to the implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries, there has been a huge rise in adoption of online teaching culture among students & teachers. This in turn, positively impacted the global big data analytics in education market.3. Moreover, analyzing students’ performance, identifying the core area of students, and monitoring students after graduating from college are few important benefits of big data and business analytics in education, which foster the market growth.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global big data analytics in education market based on component, deployment model, application, and region.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/big-data-analytics-in-education-market/purchase-options Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global big data analytics in education industry analyzed in the research include Alteryx, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Fintellix Solutions pvt. Ltd., LatentView Analytics, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, TIBCO Software Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2797 Other Trending Reports:1. Artificial Intelligence in Education Industry 2. Digital Education Market Size About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

