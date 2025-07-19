Houzeo’s New Advanced Search Filters Enables Buyers to Do Home Searches in Ohio Smartly

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Ohio!

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, has brought Intuitive Filters to its mobile app, changing how people buy homes across Ohio. With this feature, users can apply map-based filters to search for their desired home directly from their smartphones.In Ohio’s fast-moving housing market, this new feature saves buyers time and effort. Instead of scrolling through endless listings, buyers can tap map-based filter tabs to instantly display properties that match their needs. Whether someone is searching for open houses in Dayton or Ohio homes for sale without HOA fees, the feature highlights relevant listings in seconds.Key Benefits for Users:1. Click-and-Go Filters: Buyers can instantly get tailored listings with a single tap, using filters like No HOA, Investor Specials, Open Houses, or Hot listings.2. Hot Listings: Check out popular homes in the state based on buyer interest, including inquiries, showings, and offers.3. Multi-Filter Access: Home shoppers can try various filter combinations to find what they are looking for. Like, check for new construction homes with open houses and no HOA fees in the Cleveland Heights housing market 4. Local Taste: Buyers can search for downtown homes for sale in Dayton , waterfront homes in Powell, or Colonial homes in Norton, with a single tap on the map!With Intuitive Filters, Houzeo streamlines Ohio home buying through smart technology and user-first design, delivering instant, location-based results in just a tap. Listings marked “New” appear within 72 hours, keeping buyers ahead in Ohio’s competitive market.Houzeo goes beyond property search, streamlining the entire home-buying process. With over 2.7 million listings nationwide, buyers in Ohio can save favorites, schedule tours, connect with agents, and make offers—all from its mobile app, making Houzeo one of the best home buying apps of 2025.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

