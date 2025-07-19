Houzeo's Mobile App Gets a New Feature to Streamline Home Search in South Carolina

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters

Houzeo’s new map-based feature lets homebuyers find relevant homes like a pro, with just a click on their mobile phones.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, now has Intuitive Filters on its mobile app, transforming how South Carolina buyers search for homes. This new feature is designed to make home shopping easy for the modern buyer in today’s fast-paced real estate market.With Intuitive Filters, buyers can click on interactive tabs to instantly get directed to tailored listings instead of manually browsing endless property lists. If a buyer is looking for new South Carolina homes for sale or investment opportunities in Wilmington, this feature is useful for quick, targeted results. Buyers can now explore properties statewide using map-based filters such as New Construction, Price Cut, 3D Tours, and Open Houses, all from their phones.Key Benefits for Users:1. Tap-and-Go Filters: Buyers can quickly sort listings with a single tap using filters like Open Houses, Investor Specials, or No HOA.2. Multi-Filter View: Buyers can apply several filters at once to get buyer-specific results on the map, whether it is new construction homes for sale in Bluffton or downtown homes in Columbia with 3D Tours.3. Hot Listings: Find popular properties in the state quickly under this tab based on buyer interactions.4. Local Connection: Buyers can explore Victorian homes or ranches in the Spartanburg housing market , or check out waterfront homes across the state with reduced prices.The Intuitive Filters feature delivers a faster, more personalized search for buyers. The “New” filter flags listings updated in the last 72 hours, helping buyers stay ahead of the market. This feature puts buyers in control and speeds up the homebuying process.Houzeo’s modern real estate approach uses both smart technology and user-first design to give buyers instant, location-based results. Buyers can explore listings, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers—all through the Houzeo app, making it one of the best home buying apps in 2025.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

