IOT in Agriculture Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Demand and Growth Rate of 12.6% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IOT in agriculture market size was estimated at $27.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $84.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.The IoT in agriculture market is experiencing significant growth due to multiple key drivers. These include the increasing need for real-time data analytics, the expanding adoption of cloud-based platforms, and the rising demand for automation and control technologies across various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. Additionally, the growing global population and the corresponding rise in food demand are further propelling the adoption of IoT solutions in the agricultural sector.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5094 The growing global population is significantly increasing the demand for food, making it a key driver of the IoT in agriculture market. To support the development and implementation of IoT applications in farming, data is sourced from sectors such as agricultural equipment, seed production, and agrochemicals. Bridging the widening gap between food supply and demand requires advanced technologies, skilled labor, and substantial capital resources that many agricultural businesses strive to secure. In this context, investors play a crucial role in addressing these challenges while tapping into new growth opportunities.IoT in agriculture involves the integration of connected devices and sensors to gather real-time data on various farming activities. This data is then analyzed to support data-driven decision-making aimed at optimizing farm operations, enhancing efficiency, and improving both crop yield and quality. These IoT systems monitor environmental variables such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity, rainfall, and wind speed—factors that are critical to crop health. Additionally, IoT technology can be used to track livestock health and behavior, including movement patterns and feeding habits, helping to ensure better animal welfare and farm productivity.Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market/purchase-options The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IOT in agriculture market based on system, farm type, application and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global IOT in agriculture market revenue and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5094 The cost of IoT devices, sensors, and other related technologies can be high, especially for small-scale farmers or those in developing countries. This can limit their ability to adopt and implement these technologies. Also, Many farms are located in remote or rural areas with limited internet connectivity. This can make it difficult to transmit data from IoT devices to cloud-based platforms for IOT in agriculture market Analysis and decision-making. In addition, the collection and transmission of data from IoT devices raise concerns about data security and privacy. Farmers may be hesitant to share sensitive data with third-party providers for fear of data breaches or misuse. Thus, all the aforementioned factors hampers the market growth.The prominent market players analyzed in the global IOT in agriculture industry report include Decisive Farming Corp., Hitachi, Ltd, Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., Climate LLC, Trimble Inc., Telit Corporate Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., SWIIM System, Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryCommercial Seaweeds Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-seaweeds-market Cannabis Seeds Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cannabis-seeds-market-A16909 Feed Premix Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/feed-premix-market-A16951

