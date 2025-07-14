Buyers in Illinois Can Find Desirable Homes Faster with Houzeo’s New Mobile App Feature

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters

Houzeo’s mobile app now offers Intuitive Filters, helping Illinois buyers search smarter with map-based options like “Investor Specials” and “3D Tour.”

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, the leading Real Estate Super App in America, is enhancing the home buying process for Illinois residents with the introduction of its Intuitive Filters feature. Designed to streamline the home search experience, this innovative feature allows for faster and more efficient home discovery in Illinois’ competitive real estate market.Intuitive Filters provide a way to instantly narrow down searches based on key criteria, from Price Cuts and New Construction to 3D Tours and Hot Listings. Whether navigating the bustling Chicago real estate market or exploring quieter suburban neighborhoods, Houzeo ensures the right homes are always within reach. With homebuyers facing ever-increasing competition and a growing inventory of properties, the need for a smarter, mobile-first solution has become critical.Key features for home buyers:1. Tap-and-Go Filtering: Choose from pre-set filters like No HOA, Price Reduced, and Open Houses to update the search in real-time.2. Hot Listings Score: Discover properties that are trending, based on the number of views, offers, and showings across the state.3. Multi-Filter Capability: Combine filters to find exactly what is sought after, whether it’s new homes with low HOA fees in Naperville or price-reduced condos in downtown Chicago.4. Tailored to Local Markets: From historic homes for sale in Orland Park to contemporary lofts in Chicago, Illinois buyers are always a tap away from the listings that matter most.Powered by cutting-edge technology and a user-centric design, Houzeo's Intuitive Filters gives homebuyers access to location-specific results with just one tap. Illinois buyers can now stay ahead of the market, with “New” listings highlighted within the past 72 hours, ensuring a competitive edge without leaving the comfort of home.With the Houzeo mobile app, homebuyers gain access to over 2.7 million listings nationwide, featuring a wide selection of Illinois homes for sale . Users can browse homes, save favorites, schedule showings, connect with agents, and make offers—all in one place, making Houzeo one of the best home buying apps this summer.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

