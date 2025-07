Barcode Scanner Market Size to Hit USD 13.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.13% CAGR

Barcode Scanner Market Growth

IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 13.0 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during 2025-2033.

SHERDIAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:The barcode scanner market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for automation in retail and inventory management, expansion of e-commerce and logistics sectors, and technological advancements in scanning solutions. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐จ๐๐ž ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘",The global barcode scanner market size reached ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ’ย ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘.๐ŸŽ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘%ย during 2025-2033.ยThis detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.๐†๐ซ๐š๐› ๐š ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/barcode-scanner-market/requestsample ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ:ยโ— Market Dynamicsโ— Market Trends And Market Outlookโ— Competitive Analysisโ— Industry Segmentationโ— Strategic Recommendations๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐จ๐๐ž ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ— ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:Growth in the barcode scanner market is booming as the demand for automation in both retail and warehouse spaces increases. In particular, retailers and warehouses are implementing barcode scanners in their processes, thereby increasing the speed and overall efficiency of their businesses while reducing human error. For example, grocery store chain Walmart uses barcode scanners to track inventory in their stores so that shelves are stocked for shoppers; therefore losing out on overstocked items or risks of losing items from stockouts. Overall, barcode scanners speed the data capture process, allowing retailers to improve customer satisfaction and get transactions out the door more quickly. Due to the continued rise of e-commerce, the need for an efficient inventory tracking system has led to an increased demand for advanced barcode scanners in all areas of industry.โ— ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„-๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:The growth of e-commerce and the logistics sector has significantly influenced the demand for barcode scanners. The massive volume of packages handled by logistics companies (especially with e-commerce companiesโ€“like Amazonโ€“on the rise) requires powerful systems for managing that volume of goods. Barcode scanners have gotten better, and they help keep on top of accurate tracking and sorting of goods, both in the warehouse and while goods are in transit. For example, a company like DHL uses a barcode system that helps keep packages moving swiftly through their system, while eliminating delivery errors. As the global trade continues to rise, especially given consumers' want for faster order fulfillment and better supply chain computerization, companies are investing in better performing high-tech scanners; including mobile, and wireless scanners to manage those complex environments.โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:Advancements in technology are pushing the barcode scanner market to new heights by providing devices that allow for higher efficiencies and flexibility. Newer scanners on the market provide a wide range of 2D barcodes (for example, QR codes) which can contain more data than the traditional 1D barcode. Companies, such as Zebra Technologies, have created scanners, with improved imaging capabilities enabling them to read damaged or subpar barcodes. Scanners existed in conjunction with mobile devices and cloud systems can also support and improve data access. For instance, healthcare facilities have worked to create state-of-the-art scanners that monitor patient records and medications accurately resulting in safer interactions with patients. As technology advances, barcode scanners have proven to have viability in an array of industries.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐จ๐๐ž ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ— ๐’๐ก๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐“๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐Ÿ๐ƒ ๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐จ๐๐ž ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:A key trend in the barcode scanner industry is the transition from 1D to 2D barcode scanners. Whereas 1D barcodes contain limited information, 2D barcodes (QR codes, for example) can hold a significant amount of data (URL's, product details), and provide a wide variety of applications in retail and marketing situations. One example of this is the use of QR codes by restaurants customers can access digital menus using through the QR code on restaurant menus in order to place their orders directly. The market trend is simply a reaction to the growing need for more data and solutions that improve the customer experience (engagement) or the experience of workflow (processes). Moving forward, manufacturers will seek to improve 2D scanners with advanced imaging technology to meet the move to more advanced consumer engagement and improvements in efficiency.โ— ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐–๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:Mobile and wireless technology is changing the landscape of the market, as many new scanners are being designed to be compatible with mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud-based solutions effectively enabling real-time reporting and sharing of data. An example of this is the wireless barcode scanners currently being used by FedEx as a means to instantly report status changes of packages while they are in motion, which allows for greater visibility in the logistics operation. This development can help organizations work more flexibly and freely, because employees are always prone to carry portable devices they can maneuver in times of new environments (such as warehouses or retail floors). Additionally, Bluetooth barcode scanners and mobile apps have made the option for lower-cost scanning more cost-effective for small businesses - geography is less of a limitation in terms of where they're selling or service their material.โ— ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐๐จ๐ง-๐“๐ซ๐š๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:Barcode scanners are being more and more used in areas outside of retail, such as healthcare (tracking medical equipment as well as patients' wristbands to eliminate mistakes in administering care), hospitality (using scans to record check-ins and manage supplies), and education (to track attendance). Mayo Clinic has also engaged a barcode system to ensure medication prescribed to patients is managed and administered accurately. This shows just how much barcode technology can improve operations with all the flexibility to adapt it for many industries. As these industries have become aware of accurate data tracking in the manager's data set, the interest in specialized barcode scanners for their specific environments will only continue.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2159&method=1670 ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐จ๐๐ž ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:โ— Bluebird Inc.โ— Cognex Corporationโ— Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A)โ— Denso Wave Incorporatedโ— Honeywell International Inc.โ— JC Square Inc. (GMO Hosting & Security Inc.)โ— SATO Holdings Corporationโ— Scandit AGโ— Toshiba TEC Corporationโ— Zebra Technologies Corporation๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐จ๐๐ž ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ:โ— Handheld Barcode Scannerโ— Stationary Barcode ScannerHandheld barcode scanner exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to their convenience, portability, and ease of use in diverse settings.๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ— Wired Barcode Scannerโ— Wireless Barcode ScannerBased on the type, the market has been bifurcated into wired barcode scanner and wireless barcode scanner.๐๐ฒ ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ— Rugged Barcode Scannerโ— Non-Rugged Barcode ScannerOn the basis of the scanner type, the market has been classified into rugged barcode scanner and non-rugged barcode scanner.๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:โ— Camera Based Readerโ— Charge Coupled Device Readerโ— Laser Scannerโ— Omni Directional Barcode Scannersโ— Pen Type Readerโ— RFID Readerโ— Smart Phone Based Scannerโ— OthersCharge coupled device reader represents the largest segment attributed to their accuracy, lower cost, and ability to read barcodes from a shorter distance.๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ:โ— Solutionsโ— ServicesBased on the component, the market has been segregated into solutions and services.๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ:โ— Retail and Commercialโ— General Manufacturingโ— Healthcareโ— Logistics and Warehousingโ— Commercial Aviationยโ— Defenseโ— OthersLogistics and warehousing account for the majority of the market share owing to the critical need for efficient tracking and management of goods in these sectors.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:โ— North America (United States, Canada)โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ— Middle East and AfricaAsia Pacific dominates the market, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced tracking technologies in the region.๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ:๐“๐ฐ๐จ-๐–๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/two-wheeler-market ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-connected-pet-collar-market ๐’๐ž๐ฅ๐Ÿ-๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐๐ข ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-service-bi-market ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:The report employs a ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ, combining ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐š๐ญ๐š ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ to validate findings. It includes ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฒ๐ฌ, ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ญ๐š ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ to ensure ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ.๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž: ๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐๐š๐ญ๐š, ๐จ๐ซ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ. ๐€๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐š๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐, ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ. ๐๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ค๐ง๐จ๐ฐ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ž๐ฑ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ž๐ญ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ.๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ง๐จ๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ž ๐š๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the worldโ€™s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:IMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-631-791-1145ย

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.