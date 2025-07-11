Barcode Scanner Market Size to Hit USD 13.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.13% CAGR

Barcode Scanner Market Growth

IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 13.0 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during 2025-2033.

SHERDIAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The barcode scanner market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for automation in retail and inventory management, expansion of e-commerce and logistics sectors, and technological advancements in scanning solutions. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑",The global barcode scanner market size reached 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟑.𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏𝟑% during 2025-2033.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis. For example, grocery store chain Walmart uses barcode scanners to track inventory in their stores so that shelves are stocked for shoppers; therefore losing out on overstocked items or risks of losing items from stockouts. Overall, barcode scanners speed the data capture process, allowing retailers to improve customer satisfaction and get transactions out the door more quickly. Due to the continued rise of e-commerce, the need for an efficient inventory tracking system has led to an increased demand for advanced barcode scanners in all areas of industry.● 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:The growth of e-commerce and the logistics sector has significantly influenced the demand for barcode scanners. The massive volume of packages handled by logistics companies (especially with e-commerce companies–like Amazon–on the rise) requires powerful systems for managing that volume of goods. Barcode scanners have gotten better, and they help keep on top of accurate tracking and sorting of goods, both in the warehouse and while goods are in transit. For example, a company like DHL uses a barcode system that helps keep packages moving swiftly through their system, while eliminating delivery errors. As the global trade continues to rise, especially given consumers' want for faster order fulfillment and better supply chain computerization, companies are investing in better performing high-tech scanners; including mobile, and wireless scanners to manage those complex environments.● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:Advancements in technology are pushing the barcode scanner market to new heights by providing devices that allow for higher efficiencies and flexibility. Newer scanners on the market provide a wide range of 2D barcodes (for example, QR codes) which can contain more data than the traditional 1D barcode. Companies, such as Zebra Technologies, have created scanners, with improved imaging capabilities enabling them to read damaged or subpar barcodes. Scanners existed in conjunction with mobile devices and cloud systems can also support and improve data access. For instance, healthcare facilities have worked to create state-of-the-art scanners that monitor patient records and medications accurately resulting in safer interactions with patients. As technology advances, barcode scanners have proven to have viability in an array of industries.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝟐𝐃 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬:A key trend in the barcode scanner industry is the transition from 1D to 2D barcode scanners. Whereas 1D barcodes contain limited information, 2D barcodes (QR codes, for example) can hold a significant amount of data (URL's, product details), and provide a wide variety of applications in retail and marketing situations. One example of this is the use of QR codes by restaurants customers can access digital menus using through the QR code on restaurant menus in order to place their orders directly. The market trend is simply a reaction to the growing need for more data and solutions that improve the customer experience (engagement) or the experience of workflow (processes). Moving forward, manufacturers will seek to improve 2D scanners with advanced imaging technology to meet the move to more advanced consumer engagement and improvements in efficiency.● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:Mobile and wireless technology is changing the landscape of the market, as many new scanners are being designed to be compatible with mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud-based solutions effectively enabling real-time reporting and sharing of data. An example of this is the wireless barcode scanners currently being used by FedEx as a means to instantly report status changes of packages while they are in motion, which allows for greater visibility in the logistics operation. This development can help organizations work more flexibly and freely, because employees are always prone to carry portable devices they can maneuver in times of new environments (such as warehouses or retail floors). Additionally, Bluetooth barcode scanners and mobile apps have made the option for lower-cost scanning more cost-effective for small businesses - geography is less of a limitation in terms of where they're selling or service their material.● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:Barcode scanners are being more and more used in areas outside of retail, such as healthcare (tracking medical equipment as well as patients' wristbands to eliminate mistakes in administering care), hospitality (using scans to record check-ins and manage supplies), and education (to track attendance). Mayo Clinic has also engaged a barcode system to ensure medication prescribed to patients is managed and administered accurately. This shows just how much barcode technology can improve operations with all the flexibility to adapt it for many industries. As these industries have become aware of accurate data tracking in the manager's data set, the interest in specialized barcode scanners for their specific environments will only continue. 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:● Bluebird Inc.● Cognex Corporation● Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A)● Denso Wave Incorporated● Honeywell International Inc.● JC Square Inc. (GMO Hosting & Security Inc.)● SATO Holdings Corporation● Scandit AG● Toshiba TEC Corporation● Zebra Technologies Corporation𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:● Handheld Barcode Scanner● Stationary Barcode ScannerHandheld barcode scanner exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to their convenience, portability, and ease of use in diverse settings.𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Wired Barcode Scanner● Wireless Barcode ScannerBased on the type, the market has been bifurcated into wired barcode scanner and wireless barcode scanner.𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Rugged Barcode Scanner● Non-Rugged Barcode ScannerOn the basis of the scanner type, the market has been classified into rugged barcode scanner and non-rugged barcode scanner.𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:● Camera Based Reader● Charge Coupled Device Reader● Laser Scanner● Omni Directional Barcode Scanners● Pen Type Reader● RFID Reader● Smart Phone Based Scanner● OthersCharge coupled device reader represents the largest segment attributed to their accuracy, lower cost, and ability to read barcodes from a shorter distance.𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:● Solutions● ServicesBased on the component, the market has been segregated into solutions and services.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:● Retail and Commercial● General Manufacturing● Healthcare● Logistics and Warehousing● Commercial Aviation● Defense● OthersLogistics and warehousing account for the majority of the market share owing to the critical need for efficient tracking and management of goods in these sectors.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaAsia Pacific dominates the market, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced tracking technologies in the region. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:The report employs a 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, combining 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 to validate findings. It includes 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲𝐬, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 to ensure 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲. 