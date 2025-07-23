Industry Leaders Recognize Edchart's Web Frameworks Certification for Instant Global Digital Credentials by Credly

About

Edchart Partners with Credly to Deliver Globally Recognized Digital Certifications Edchart, a global pioneer in online certification and skills validation, proudly announces its partnership with Credly, the world’s leading digital credentialing platform. Through this strategic alliance, Edchart continues its mission to empower professionals, job seekers, and freelancers by offering cutting-edge certifications in emerging technologies, software development, artificial intelligence, automation, and more. Under Edchart’s “Pay After You Pass” model, candidates can take their certification exams with zero upfront payment—ensuring inclusive access and performance-based recognition. Once certified, learners receive a Credly-backed digital badge, which validates their achievement and adds global credibility to their skill set. With this partnership, Edchart reaffirms its commitment to professional growth, helping individuals stand out in a competitive job market through verified, shareable, and employer-trusted credentials. Start your certification journey today with Edchart and unlock global opportunities with Credly. Visit us at : - www.edchart.com

certificate test online