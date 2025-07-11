Mobility City of Palm Beach Gardens Promptly Delivers Reliable Mobility Equipment Repairs to Veterans in Florida

Owner Tyrone Barber left corporate life to provide mobility equipment repair service to his community, and White-Glove service for Veterans in need.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City of Palm Beach Gardens FL has become a contracted vendor of the Veterans Administration for repair services.Serving Veterans across South Florida with timely repairs and maintenance for mobility and accessibility equipment, the Palm Beach Gardens location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to our quick and certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile, independent, and safe.

“Palm Beach Veterans deserve respectful, attentive service, especially when it comes to equipment they rely on every day,” said Tyrone Barber, owner Mobility City of Palm Beach Gardens. "My team of technicians at Mobility City provide white-glove delivery, setup, training, and repair services, ensuring Veterans’ needs are met promptly."

Mobility City aims to provide a smooth, stress-free experience for Veterans:
• Fast service keeps Veterans mobile and independent.
• Quotes arrive in just 48 hours, repairs follow in under 5 days.
• We come to you: in-home battery service, equipment delivery, and setup.
• Our rates are upfront and fair—no surprises.
• Work is always performed by Mobility City’s own certified technicians.
• Every repair includes a 30-day warranty.
• Our training from leading manufacturers guarantees expertise.
• Accredited and compliant for safety and quality.
• We service everything from walkers to electric wheelchairs to stair lifts

About Mobility City of Palm Beach Gardens FL

Mobility City of Palm Beach Gardens, owned by Tyrone Barber, helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. This location services the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, which is part of the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 08). Repair services are offered to the Thomas P. Corey VA Medical Center which cares for South Florida Veterans.
As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly support of Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.

