Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend Sells Out During Pre-Sale

All Passes Sold Out for First-Ever Topeka-Hosted Land Event Curated by Bonamassa, set for April 10-12, 2026

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend has officially sold out. The highly anticipated three-day immersive music vacation - set for April 10–12, 2026 in Miramar Beach, FL - marks Bonamassa’s first-ever curated land event and will feature two unique performances by the blues-rock icon, exclusive artist collaborations, and a powerhouse lineup of special guests across Blues, Rock, Soul, and Americana.Fans who would like to join the event can sign up for the wait list HERE and have a chance to book passes if they become available.Hosted in partnership with experiential live music organization, Topeka, the Beach Weekend promises an unforgettable experience in an idyllic coastal setting. With a full-capacity crowd locked in, attendees will enjoy three nights of performances from an incredible line-up featuring Joe Bonamassa, Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, JJ Grey & Mofro, Grace Potter, Little Feat, Larkin Poe, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Robert Jon & The Wreck - alongside daily activities, artist interactions, and one-of-a-kind musical moments under the Florida sky.“To see Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend sell out so fast in just the pre-sale, in its very first year is a true testament to the deep bond he has with his extremely passionate fans. This vacation is not just about the music — it’s about community, connection, and celebrating artists who continue to inspire with every note. We’re honored to help bring that kind of magic to the beach,” said Anthony Diaz, COO and Partner of Topeka.Designed to redefine the live music experience, Topeka artist-curated vacations make it easy for guests to enjoy shows from the comfort of their own reserved, personal “coves,” with walkable beachside accommodations and on-demand delivery of food, beverages, and merchandise in five minutes or less. The 5,500-capacity venue is just steps from white-sand beaches, combining hospitality, connection, and music in a seamless vacation format.The sell-out caps a stretch of incredible momentum for Bonamassa. His new studio album, Breakthrough, arrives July 18 via J&R Adventures and is already being hailed as one of the most stylistically expansive efforts of his career. The album features 10 original songs, including the title track “Breakthrough,” listen NOW , the introspective “Shake This Ground,” the soulful “Still Walking With Me,” and the gritty new single “Trigger Finger.” Co-written with longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge and produced by Kevin Shirley, the album blends globe-spanning influences with emotionally resonant songwriting and Bonamassa’s signature guitar work.Bonamassa is currently on the road in Europe and will return stateside later this month to kick off a U.S. summer amphitheater tour with stops at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (July 31), Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 8), and more. In September, he’ll open for The Who in Chicago and headline the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska cruise before launching into a full U.S. fall tour. For additional info on U.S. tour dates and VIP packages, visit www.jbonamassa.com JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 12 - Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival w/ Metropole OrchestraJuly 13 – Weert, NL – BospopJuly 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino ParkJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - CaveaU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA*Supporting The WhoU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Joe is currently releasing new music from his upcoming new studio album Breakthrough, out July 18th. Still in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.ABOUT TOPEKATopeka delivers engaging U.S. based Music Vacation experiences amidst the backdrop of the beautiful white sand beaches of Miramar Beach, Florida. Topeka’s innovative approach offers a unique “Worry Free /No Line” live music experience where guests enjoy their favorite days at the beach and are a short walk from their beach condos, homes or villas to the intimate 5,500 guest open-air green space venue where they tune into their favorite artists each night.Each guest enjoys the comforts of their own personal two, four or six person Cove for the course of the vacation event where they can stand, sit or dance each night. A variety of local culinary delights, beverages and merchandise are delivered on-demand right to guest’s Coves within 5 minutes or less ensuring they never miss a moment of music.Inspired by a scene from the movie Almost Famous, Topeka prioritizes forging real connections between bands and their fans and creating moments that become memories that last a lifetime all through the power of community and live music.Whether a couple, a group of friends, a family or coming solo, the Topeka team looks after every guest with a passion to set the stage for an unparalleled blend of hospitality, music, beach and connection. Topeka was created by Andy Levine, Founder of Sixthman. Topeka.live For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

