Step Back in Time to the 17th Century at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

July 10, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

New Harbor, ME-The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands invites the public to step into 17th-century Maine during "17th Century Days" at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site. This family-friendly event, organized by Site Manager Neill De Paoli, takes place Saturday, July 12, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday, July 13, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 28 Colonial Pemaquid Dr., New Harbor, ME 04554 (off Route 130, 13 miles south of Damariscotta).

Highlights of the weekend include reconstructions of the Virginia, Maine's First Ship; the shallop Jane Stevens; and a Wabanaki birch bark canoe. Visitors will meet the crewe of the Virginia, modern-day interpreters who bring to life a 17th-century maritime experience.

Other historic interpreters will explore colonial-era trades and lifeways, including the English cod fishery, shipbuilding, trade with the Wabanaki and French, coopering, and blacksmithing. Guests can also learn about the English forts and troops of midcoast Maine.

"We are thrilled to present the 17th Century Days at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site," said Neill De Paoli. "This immersive experience offers a glimpse into Maine's fascinating history, showcasing the intricate connections between Indigenous people and European settlers during this era. It's a remarkable opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with the past and gain a deeper understanding of our heritage."

Matt Blazek, Director of Educational Operations for Maine's First Ship, added:

"Pemaquid is a landmark in our state's coastal story, and Virginia's presence really adds to the overall feel of the event."

De Paoli also expressed gratitude to the volunteers and staff of Maine's First Ship, noting that the inclusion of both the Virginia and Jane Stevens takes this event to another level of public history.

Learn more about Maine's First Ship at https://mfship.org.

Visitor Information: For questions or to plan your visit, contact Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site at (207) 677-2423 or visit Colonial Pemaquid online.

Event admission is free, though there is a small fee to explore the Museum, Fisherman's Dwelling, and Fort:

Ages 5-11: $1.00

Maine residents ages 1264: $3.00

Non-residents ages 1264: $4.00

Non-residents 65+: $1.00

Maine residents 65+ and children under 5: Free

About Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

Colonial Pemaquid is a nationally recognized historic landmark located in New Harbor, Maine. The site preserves and promotes the region's Indigenous and colonial heritage through events, exhibits, and educational programming that bring history to life.

About Maine's First Ship

Maine's First Ship uses its reconstruction of the 1607 pinnace Virginia to engage the public in learning about early Maine history, traditional craftsmanship, and cross-cultural relationships, past and present. Learn more at mfship.org.

Media Contact for Maine's First Ship:

Matt Blazek, Director of Educational Operations

Phone: (207) 555-0123

Email: matt@mfship.org

Courtesy Photo: The Virginia, Maine's first ship.