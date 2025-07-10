Dealing with storm-damaged trees (published July 10, 2025)

Tips from the DNR and how to stay safe

Recent storms throughout the state have caused major tree damage, and cleanup following a storm can be overwhelming. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some tips on dealing with storm-damaged trees. Many communities also have resources and guidelines, especially after major storm events. Consider reaching out to your city, county or township to learn more.

Stay safe around damaged trees

Call 911 if you encounter downed power lines.

Approach damaged trees with caution. Trees that are leaning, split or missing large limbs can be unpredictable and are safety hazards. Our storm damage webpage has great advice on how to get started and work with a professional.

Contact a professional arborist for general pruning advice and tree removal. They are trained with safety in mind for themselves and the public while considering the long-term health of your trees. Also don’t forget to check their insurance and credentials.

Use proper pruning techniques on branches you can safely handle. Avoid over-pruning trees already stressed by storm damage.

Skip the burn pile

If you do choose to burn, wait until winter and until debris has dried. Snow cover will help keep the fire from spreading. Green branches also create smoky conditions and have a higher chance of reigniting later, leading to accidental fires. A permit is required to burn vegetative debris piles in Minnesota; you can learn more and request burning permits at mndnr.gov/burningpermit.

Don’t rush decisions

Trees have an amazing ability to recover. A tree that looks bad now may survive with time and care. For tree care tips, visit mndnr.gov/tree-care.

Consider removing trees if: More than half the tree is damaged Roots are damaged or the tree is leaning The trunk has multiple cracks from a recent storm



Harvest downed and damaged trees in your woods

Contact a forester to determine if a salvage harvest makes sense for your woodland. Downed trees can lose value fast depending on the species, so it’s important to act early. Salvage and cleanup can also reduce the risk of wildfire and insect outbreaks.

Have a contract in place and check insurance coverage before allowing any logging or removal work.

Contact your local DNR forester or county land department to coordinate opportunities with nearby salvage or cleanup operations.

Watch out for long-term issues that can develop over the next few years. Damaged limbs can decay over time, and pests can become a problem. The most immediate risk from spring or early summer storm damage is oak wilt. Bark beetles in damaged pines and twolined chestnut borer in damaged oaks are risks for the next several growing seasons. When in doubt, don’t be afraid to reach out to a professional.