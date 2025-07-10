DNR accepting applications for $9 million in flood hazard mitigation grants (published July 10, 2025)

Applications for this round of funding due Aug. 11

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting new and updated grant applications for the Flood Hazard Mitigation Grant Assistance Program. Under this program, the state provides cost-share grants to local governments for capital improvement projects designed to address long-term flood concerns.

Flood risk is continuously evolving, due to changes in land use, climate change, and the increased frequency and intensity of rain events. This grant program helps fund local government mitigation projects, including levees, floodwalls, pumping stations, flood storage facilities, diversion channels, water level control structures, and the acquisition and removal of flood prone- or flood-damaged structures. Feasibility studies are not eligible.

Project proposers are encouraged to review the Flood Hazard Mitigation Grant Prioritization Guidelines prior to completing an application. The application form is available on the DNR FHM Grant Assistance Program webpage.

Although application periods for various FHM grants are always open, only those applications submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, using the application form currently on DNR’s webpage, will be considered for this round of funding. Applications received after this date, as well as those not selected for funding, will be considered for future appropriations. Award decisions for the current round of funding are expected to be finalized in fall 2025. All applicants will receive a response.

The FHM program was created by the Minnesota Legislature in 1987 to mitigate negative impacts associated with severe flooding. The program is guided by Minnesota Statutes, Section 103F.161 and funded through legislative appropriations. Since the program’s inception, the DNR has granted over $600 million in state funds, supporting approximately 400 flood risk reduction projects throughout the state.