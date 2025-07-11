Mobility City Southern Utah Brings Rapid Repairs to Local Veterans to Keep Them independent

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront and Van for Mobility City of Southern UT located at 1812 W Sunset Blvd St. George, UT 84790, TEL: (435) 710-4457 Owners Jeremy and Jenifer Johnson saw the need and opened the store to help veterans and the impaired to stay independent.

ST GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Southern Utah located in St George UT, proudly supports Veterans across the region, providing fast, professional mobility equipment repairs. Working closely with local VA clinics and homebound Veterans, the team emphasizes personalized, compassionate service. The Technician Team can make house calls at home and can visit Veterans in a care facility, providing fast mobility equipment repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and rollators—because mobility should never be out of reach for our veterans.“Veterans in Southern Utah deserve top-notch support,” said Jeremy Johnson, co-owner, Mobility City of Southern Utah. “We’re proud to be the trusted resource for mobility equipment repairs throughout the region, providing a rapid, smooth, and stress-free experience for Veterans and seniors.” Why Veterans & VA Facilities Choose Mobility City:• Fast Service - Quotes arrive in just 48 hours, repairs follow in under 5 days.• We come to you: in-home battery service, equipment delivery, and setup.• Our rates are upfront and fair—no surprises.• Work is always performed by Mobility City’s own certified technicians.• Every repair includes a 30-day warranty.• Our training from leading manufacturers guarantees expertise.• Accredited and compliant for safety and quality.• We service everything from scooters to stair lifts.Comprehensive Services Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), including batteries and chargers, white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training.About Mobility City of Southern UTMobility City of Southern Utah, owned by Jeremy and Jenifer Johnson, saw the need in their community to provide help for neighbors with mobility challenges. Now, they provide repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

