Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs On Reimagined 'Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns with a new take on a fan favorite today, releasing “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)” - a raw, rootsy reinterpretation of the song that originally opened her acclaimed Black & Gold album and a rare glimpse of her on acoustic guitar, out via Journeyman Records. STREAM “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)” on all digital platforms. WATCH the Official Music Video for “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic).”Order the New Album Black & Gold NOW Driven by a minor-key progression and slow-burning groove, the original version of “Hold Of My Heart” set the tone for the album’s emotional honesty and musical range. Now, with the acoustic version, Joanne lets the song breathe in its purest form - showcasing the lyrics and melody as they were first written.“I thought it would be interesting for fans to hear the songs the way they started - stripped back and personal,” Joanne shares. “This version of ‘Hold Of My Heart’ captures the spirit it had when it was just me and a guitar figuring out what I wanted to say.”The track’s confessional lyrics and vulnerable tone - “Every fire gets its start from a little old spark / And right now you got a good old hold of my heart” - resonate even more deeply in this acoustic arrangement, highlighting Joanne’s growth as both a songwriter and storyteller.The release of “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)” builds on the momentum of Black & Gold, which marked Joanne’s most expansive and personal album to date. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), the record blends blues, soul, and cinematic pop with standout singles like the breezy “Summer Love,” the emotionally charged “Look What I’ve Become,” the high-octane “Hell Of A Good Time,” and the introspective “Grayer Shade Of Blue” and “I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.”Following a sold-out U.S. Spring tour, Joanne is gearing up for a packed summer of headline shows and festival appearances across North America and Europe. She’ll return to the U.S. this fall for a coast-to-coast headline tour before heading back to Europe in early 2026 for a newly announced run of shows. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour 2025 Summer Tour Dates & FestivalsJuly 12 – Salamanca, Spain – Festival Blues BéjarJuly 18 – Kent, UK – Maid Of Stone FestivalAugust 5 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (rescheduled)August 6 – Riverhead, NY – The SuffolkAugust 8 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 9 – Holyoke, MA – De La Luz SoundstageAugust 10 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts CenterAugust 12 – Arden, DE – Arden Concert GildAugust 14 – Newton, NJ – The Newton TheatreAugust 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Summer Series FestivalAugust 16 – Norwich, NY – Chenango Blues Festival2025 Fall U.S. TourOctober 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts CenterOctober 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol TheatreOctober 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham TheatreOctober 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera TheaterOctober 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan AuditoriumOctober 25 – Savannah, GA – District LiveOctober 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety PlayhouseOctober 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon TheatreOctober 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The KateNovember 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the ArtsNovember 3 – York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing ArtsNovember 4 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive @ Cleveland MasonicNovember 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend TheaterNovember 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple TheatreNovember 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway TheaterNovember 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music HallNovember 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle TheatreNovember 14 – St. Louis – Delmar HallNovember 16 – Wichita, KS – The CotillionBlack & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I’ve Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

