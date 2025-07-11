Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs On Reimagined 'Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)'
The new single offers a raw, rootsy take on the opening track from Black & GoldNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns with a new take on a fan favorite today, releasing “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)” - a raw, rootsy reinterpretation of the song that originally opened her acclaimed Black & Gold album and a rare glimpse of her on acoustic guitar, out via Journeyman Records. STREAM “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)” on all digital platforms. WATCH the Official Music Video for “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic).”
Driven by a minor-key progression and slow-burning groove, the original version of “Hold Of My Heart” set the tone for the album’s emotional honesty and musical range. Now, with the acoustic version, Joanne lets the song breathe in its purest form - showcasing the lyrics and melody as they were first written.
“I thought it would be interesting for fans to hear the songs the way they started - stripped back and personal,” Joanne shares. “This version of ‘Hold Of My Heart’ captures the spirit it had when it was just me and a guitar figuring out what I wanted to say.”
The track’s confessional lyrics and vulnerable tone - “Every fire gets its start from a little old spark / And right now you got a good old hold of my heart” - resonate even more deeply in this acoustic arrangement, highlighting Joanne’s growth as both a songwriter and storyteller.
The release of “Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)” builds on the momentum of Black & Gold, which marked Joanne’s most expansive and personal album to date. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), the record blends blues, soul, and cinematic pop with standout singles like the breezy “Summer Love,” the emotionally charged “Look What I’ve Become,” the high-octane “Hell Of A Good Time,” and the introspective “Grayer Shade Of Blue” and “I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.”
Following a sold-out U.S. Spring tour, Joanne is gearing up for a packed summer of headline shows and festival appearances across North America and Europe. She’ll return to the U.S. this fall for a coast-to-coast headline tour before heading back to Europe in early 2026 for a newly announced run of shows. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour.
2025 Summer Tour Dates & Festivals
July 12 – Salamanca, Spain – Festival Blues Béjar
July 18 – Kent, UK – Maid Of Stone Festival
August 5 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (rescheduled)
August 6 – Riverhead, NY – The Suffolk
August 8 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 9 – Holyoke, MA – De La Luz Soundstage
August 10 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts Center
August 12 – Arden, DE – Arden Concert Gild
August 14 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre
August 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Summer Series Festival
August 16 – Norwich, NY – Chenango Blues Festival
2025 Fall U.S. Tour
October 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center
October 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
October 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre
October 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera Theater
October 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium
October 25 – Savannah, GA – District Live
October 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
October 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre
October 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate
November 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the Arts
November 3 – York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
November 4 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive @ Cleveland Masonic
November 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend Theater
November 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple Theatre
November 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway Theater
November 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall
November 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
November 14 – St. Louis – Delmar Hall
November 16 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
Black & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor
1. Hold Of My Heart
2. All The Things I Said
3. Black & Gold
4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?
5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down
6. Summer Love
7. Grayer Shade Of Blue
8. Hell Of A Good Time
9. Look What I’ve Become
10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?
