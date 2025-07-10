Investor Alert: Bitget and Captex Are Not Registered

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 10, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities Bitget also known as Canada Bitget Limited, and CapTex.

"The FCAA urges Saskatchewan residents to always check an entity's registration status at aretheyregistered.ca before making an investment," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Registration status indicates if a business is legitimate. Only dealing with registered entities is an easy way to protect yourself and keep your investments safe."

Bitget claims to operate a cryptocurrency exchange platform and offers Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities in cryptocurrencies via margin trading and futures contracts. CapTex claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, forex and precious metals.

This alert applies to the online entities using the websites "bitget com" and "cap-tex io" (these URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Bitget and CapTex are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Bitget, CapTex or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

